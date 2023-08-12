Chelsea vs Liverpool Preview

Chelsea vs Liverpool Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Stamford Bridge Date: 13th August 2023 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Chelsea will officially begin life under Mauricio Pochettino this Sunday when they host Liverpool in their first game of the 2023/24 Premier League season.

The Blues endured a miserable 2022/23 Premier League campaign, with three managerial changes and a 12th-place finish bookmarking a terrible beginning of the Todd Boehly era.

But things have looked better this summer during the first few months under Pochettino, with the club now taking a clear approach towards transfers and recruitment.

Gone are at least 12 players, considered surplus to requirements, while the club have signed exciting young players to make the core of the Chelsea team.

However, the greatest of those signings and Chelsea’s first win over Liverpool could come before this game kicks off, as the Blues are battling with the Reds for the signing of Moises Caicedo from Brighton.

But regardless of who wins the battle for the Ecuadorian, both sides will hope to take three points from this game as they attempt to put a disappointing season behind them.

While Chelsea finished outside the top half, Liverpool narrowly finished outside of the top four. Like their Stamford Bridge counterparts, Jurgen Klopp’s side have also spent the summer rebuilding and re-strategizing ahead of the new season.

They have sold and released at least six first-team members and have brought in two exciting midfielders, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai. Klopp will be eager to see his new team jot the ground running as they look to attack the Premier League title.

Liverpool will fancy their chances here, given that they are unbeaten in their last eleven PL games (W7, D4) and haven’t lost an opening PL fixture across the last ten seasons (W8, D2).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

