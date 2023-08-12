Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Old Trafford Date: 14th August 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Manchester United will begin their 2023/24 Premier League season with a game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday night.

The Red Devils enjoyed their first season under Erik ten Hag finishing in third place and winning the Carabao Cup. They also reached the FA Cup final but narrowly lost out to treble winners Manchester City.

They will now be looking to build on that success that helped restore faith that the good times may be on their way back to Old Trafford.

Another transformational summer has seen the Red Devils bolster their squad at both ends of the pitch, leaving Ten Hag confident his side are “capable of winning every game”.

The Dutch coach will be looking to replicate his two permanent predecessors in finishing higher in his second season than his first. But maintaining their incredible home form is surely key to that, as United went unbeaten in their last 29 games of the competitive campaign at Old Trafford (W25, D4).

However the Red Devils’ attack has to improve to achieve that as the 58 goals they managed in the Premier League (PL) last season was the lowest among top-six sides by at least ten.

Meanwhile, crisis hit Wolves travel to Old Trafford in turmoil, with Julen Lopetegui departing Molineux in the build-up to this curtain-raiser.

The former Real Madrid coach oversaw an incredible recovery to keep the club in the division last term. However, a difficult summer that saw several key players depart without replacements forced Lopetegui’s hand, and he had no choice but to leave the club.

Since then, Gary O’Neil has been hired. The new boss is used to walking into a crisis, having led Bournemouth to survival last season from a difficult position.

The Englishman came after Bournemouth’s 9-0 thrashing against Liverpool and guided the Cherries to a six-match unbeaten streak (W2, D4). Although the task isn’t similar, ending an eight-match winless streak on the road in the PL represents quite the challenge (D2, L6), especially against an opponent they’ve won just one of the last ten H2Hs against (D3, L6).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Brentford 14:00 Tottenham Hotspur Chelsea 16:30 Liverpool Manchester United 20:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Nottingham Forest 19:45 Sheffield United Luton Town 01:00 Burnley Liverpool 15:00 AFC Bournemouth Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Brighton & Hov… Fulham 15:00 Brentford Tottenham Hotspur 17:30 Manchester United Manchester City 20:00 Newcastle United Aston Villa 14:00 Everton West Ham United 16:30 Chelsea Crystal Palace 20:00 Arsenal Chelsea 20:00 Luton Town AFC Bournemouth 12:30 Tottenham Hotspur Manchester United 15:00 Nottingham Forest Arsenal 15:00 Fulham Everton 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Brentford 15:00 Crystal Palace Brighton & Hov… 17:30 West Ham United

