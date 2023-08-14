Manchester City vs Sevilla Preview

Manchester City vs Sevilla Competition – UEFA Super Cup Stadium: Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium Date: 16th August 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Champions League winners Manchester City will battle Europa League winners Sevilla for the position of the best club in Europe this Wednesday when both sides meet at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium Piraeus stadium for the UEFA Super Cup.

City beat Inter Milan 1-0 in June to clinch the UCL title—their first in history. The title was also their third this year after winning the FA Cup and Premier League title.

So they travel to Piraeus looking to win their fourth title this calendar year and their first UEFA Super Cup ever.

Their preparation for this game has been superb as they beat Burnley 3-0 in their Premier League opener with Erling Haaland scoring twice.

And now, Pep Guardiola will be hoping that his Norwegian hitman will be at his mercurial best as he attempts to make it five wins in a row against Sevilla.

The Spanish side qualified for the Super Cup by winning the UEFA Europa League on penalties against Roma in May, extending their record as the best club in Europa League history.

But their preparation for this tie wasn’t the best as they were beaten 2-1 on Friday by a late Valencia goal.

And while their European campaign was a clear highlight of last term, their sole UEFA Super Cup triumph in 2006 has been followed by defeat in their next five appearances, most recently in 2020.

Raising further doubts over Sevilla’s credentials is last season’s brace of H2H defeats. This means they have won just one of their last five European games against English opposition (D1, L3).

Boss José Luis Mendilibar also has a bad record to correct in this fixture as he has won just once against his opposite number Pep Guardiola, losing the last seven managerial H2Hs, six of which came ‘to nil’.