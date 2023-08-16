Racing Genk vs Olympiakos Preview

Racing Genk vs Olympiakos Competition – UEFA Europa League Stadium: Cegeka Arena Date: 17th August 2023 Kick-off time – 19:00 GMT

Olympiacos will look to take a closer step to UEFA Europa League group stage qualification when they travel to Belgium to face Genk in the third round of the UEL qualifiers.

The hosts come into this second leg trailing behind by a slender one-goal margin from the first leg in Greece. Despite a strong showing at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus, Genk couldn’t find a breakthrough to cancel Konstantinos Fortounis first minute goal for Olympiacos.

Wouter Vrancken’s side has not enjoyed a solid start to the season with their participation in this stage of the UEL coming due to losing to Servette in the Champions League qualifiers.

Yet they have won two times in the domestic league, with a 1-0 win over Cercle Brugge their last result coming into this tie.

They have a chance of winning here. They will be looking to keep a clean sheet which they have done twice in their last eleven home games in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Olympiacos will travel to Preaus in a confident mood having secured a slender advantage at home.

The visitors have enjoyed a strong pre-season, losing just once in five friendly games (W2, D2). Competitively, they are unbeaten in five games (W4, D1) and will fancy their chances of getting the desired result here.