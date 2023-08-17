Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Preview

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: 19th August 2023 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

Manchester United will look to make it two wins in two Premier League games when they travel to London to face Tottenham Hotspur this Saturday.

Unlike the visitors, Tottenham are looking for their first win of the season after beginning life under Ange Posteclogue’s reign with an exciting yet disappointing 2-2 draw with Brentford.

The Australian coach, whose side will have to thrive without Harry Kane, should have been pleased with the performance of summer signing James Maddison and defender Micky van de Ven. But the performance of his strikers may have raised some concerns as they failed to trouble the Brentford backline.

Yet, Posteclogue will be hoping for improvements on Saturday when he welcomes Manchester United to London for his home debut. He will hope that a fully packed Tottenham Hotspur Stadium can roar his team to their first win of the season.

However, his side’s recent record against the Red Devils at home does not offer hope. The hosts are winless in their last five home games against Man United, failing to keep a clean sheet in a H2H game anywhere since 2019.

Meanwhile, Manchester United struggled to secure a 1-0 win over Wolves on the opening weekend.

The Red Devils welcomed a crisis-hit Wolverhampton Wanderers to Old Trafford on Monday night as the favourites to win. But they struggled to break down Gary O’Neill’s side, eventually getting their breakthrough late in the second half courtesy of a Raphael Varane header.

Even that wasn’t enough to save them with a VAR error also contributing to their success after the referee and video assistant technology failed to spot André Onana’s foul on a Wolves player in the box.

Regardless of the performance and complaints, Erik ten Hag’s side travel to London with a win and three points under their belt. Their target will now be to make it two wins in two PL games this season.

