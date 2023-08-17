West Ham United vs Chelsea Preview

West Ham United vs Chelsea Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: London Stadium Date: 20th August 2023 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Chelsea will make the short trip across London this Sunday to face West Ham for their second game of the 2023/24 Premier League season.

Despite their lack of summer activity, West Ham began their new season solidly, winning one point away to Bournemouth.

While they didn’t play particularly well at the Vitality Stadium, David Moyes’ side showed signs of why they are the Europa Conference League winners.

With the Hammers fans in a good mood as they were chanting “Champions of Europe, we know what we are” in the game against Bournemouth, Moyes will hope that they will be at their boisterous best when they return home to the London Stadium. They will play a huge role to help the Hammers this season as they attempt to avoid another relegation scrap.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will make the visit to West Ham in buoyant mood after their recent successes in the transfer market which has seen them sign Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo ahead of Liverpool.

The Anfield club wanted both players, but the Blues won the race after convincing them that the Stamford Bridge project under Mauricio Pochettino was better for their careers.

The Argentina coach who joined Chelsea this summer, has won over many fans with his leadership and style of football which was at play in his side’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool on Sunday.

With Caicedo now officially a Chelsea player, Pochettino will hope to unleash him away to West Ham on Sunday as he attempts to better the Stamford Bridge side’s away record of last season (W5, D4, L10).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Nottingham Forest 19:45 Sheffield United Luton Town 01:00 Burnley Fulham 15:00 Brentford Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Brighton & Hov… Liverpool 15:00 AFC Bournemouth Tottenham Hotspur 17:30 Manchester United Manchester City 20:00 Newcastle United Aston Villa 14:00 Everton West Ham United 16:30 Chelsea Crystal Palace 20:00 Arsenal Chelsea 20:00 Luton Town AFC Bournemouth 12:30 Tottenham Hotspur Manchester United 15:00 Nottingham Forest Arsenal 15:00 Fulham Everton 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Brentford 15:00 Crystal Palace Brighton & Hov… 17:30 West Ham United Burnley 14:00 Aston Villa Sheffield United 14:00 Manchester City Newcastle United 16:30 Liverpool

Premier League Table