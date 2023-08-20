Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Preview

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Selhurst Park Date: 21st August 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Arsenal will make the short trip across London to Selhurst Park this Monday to face Crystal Palace in their second game of the 2023/24 Premier League season.

The Eagles welcome the Gunners to their home in good mood having secured a 1-0 win over newly-promoted Sheffield United last time.

That win was followed by more good news over the week as they successfully held onto their prized asset Michael Olise who was being courted by free-spending Chelsea.

The Frenchman and Eberechi Eze are considered the club’s future post-Wilfried Zaha so it could have been disheartening for Roy Hodgson to lose him this summer.

But with the youngster committing to a new four-year contract, the legendary English coach will hope his availability can inspire his side to a top-half finish this season.

For now, the Eagles will hope they can back that up by winning back-to-back games to start the season for just the second time since 2006/07 when they welcome Mikel Arteta’s side.

Their form since Hodgson’s re-appointment is bound to fill the fans with confidence as Palace have been beaten just twice since the 76-year-old resumed control of the club (W6, D3). They’re even better at Selhurst Park where the Eagles have lost just one of their last ten PL matches (W3, D6).

Meanwhile, Arsenal travel to London on the back of a narrow 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest in their first league game of the season.

That win followed a penalty shootout win over Manchester City to win the Community Shield. So Mikel Arteta’s side will be confident on this trip.

However, Arteta has injuries to battle with new signing Jurrien Timber joining Gabriel Jesus on the treatment table.

Yet the Gunners have dominated in the PL era (W16, D8, L4). Travelling across the capital is unlikely to faze them as they went unbeaten in away London derbies in the PL last term (W5, D1), while no side in the division won more points on the road than they did last season (37).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

