Ludogorets Razgrad vs Ajax Amsterdam Preview

Gamingtips Staff August 23, 2023 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Ludogorets Razgrad vs Ajax Amsterdam

Competition – UEFA Europa League

Stadium: Huvepharma Arena

Date: 24th August 2023

Kick-off time – 19:00 GMT

Ajax will travel to Razgard this Thursday to face Ludogorets in the final qualifying round of the 2023/24 Europa League group stage.

The hosts qualified for this round of the Europa League courtesy of a 6-3 aggregate win over FC Astana in the previous round. Despite losing the first leg away from home (2-1 loss), Ludogorets thrashed their opponents 5-1 in the second at home.

For that reason, they will fancy their chances of recording another home win, having not tasted defeat at the Huvepharma Arena since March. Since losing 1-0 at home to Pirin Blagoevgrad, the hosts have played 13 times at home and, in that period, have won eleven times (D2).

Meanwhile, Ajax travel to Bulgaria on the back of a disappointing 2-2 draw with Excelsior in the Eredivisie. After opening their season with a 4-1 win over Heracles, the 2-2 draw at the weekend proved again that there is still a lot of work to be done for the Dutch giants to get back to their previous heights which made them Champions League regulars.

But for now, new coach Maurice Steijn will be desperate to get a win that will place them in an advantaged position ahead of the second leg in Amsterdam.

