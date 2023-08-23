Chelsea vs Luton Town Preview

Chelsea vs Luton Town Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Stamford Bridge Date: 25th August 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Premier League action returns this weekend with Chelsea and Luton kicking off Matchday Three games at Stamford Bridge on Friday night.

The Blues have started their season under new manager Mauricio Pochettino in the worst possible way after two winless outings (D1, L1).

While their first game was a decent 1-1 draw with Liverpool, their most recent game showed that there is still a lot of work to be done by Pochettino. The Argentinian coach saw his team lose 3-1 away from home to West Ham, despite playing against ten men.

Both of their €100m+ players, Enzo Fernández and Moisés Caicedo were at fault for the loss with the former missing a penalty while the latter conceded another.

The weekend result means that Chelsea now have just five wins in 31 Premier League (PL) games (D11, L15). That doesn’t seem like a great return on investment after Todd Boehly’s near-billion-dollar revamp.

With Luton coming to town, Chelsea will feel confident of finding a win. Yet there is no guarantee they’ll get the better of the newly promoted Luton Town after failing to win four of their six games against league newbies last term (W2, D3, L1).

Meanwhile, the visitors travel to Stamford Bridge with a week’s rest in their legs after sitting out the weekend games due to ongoing work to bring Kenilworth Road up to the PL standard.

However, Rob Edwards’ side has already felt the chastening of the Premier League after their baptism of fire in their 4-1 opening-day defeat to Brighton.

While there is no shame in being humbled by the Seagulls, there is a real worry that they could be swept away by most teams this season, especially with most of their summer signings playing their trade in the EFL last season.

It will take a huge miracle for them to survive. But for now, they will have to tighten it up at the back after conceding six goals across the only two head-to-head meetings in this century, both of which came in the FA Cup in 2021.

