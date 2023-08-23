Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Preview

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Old Trafford Date: 26th August 2023 Kick-off time – 15:00 GMT

Nottingham Forest will look to continue their decent start to the Premier League season when they travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United this Saturday.

The Red Devils have had a poor start to the new season after taking three points from an available six. Even the three points they won in their first game (1-0 win over Wolves) was questionable, as Wolves were denied a clear penalty.

Against Tottenham last week, they struggled and were eventually beaten 2-0 by the North London side.

The alarm bells must be ringing for Erik ten Hag whose side is struggling to convert their chances to goals. Across their first two Premier League games, the Red Devils have accumulated 3.43 xG but only have one goal to show for it – and that goal was scored by a defender.

However, a return to Old Trafford could help remedy that, as the crowd could be key in stopping United from “switching off” as Ten Hag raged after their Spurs loss.

And with the hosts unbeaten in an astonishing 30 matches at the Theatre of Dreams (W26, D4), it will take a major collapse for Nottingham Forest to get a win here.

The last time the visitors were here, they were beaten 2-0 by the Red Devils. That loss forms part of a sequence of ten straight head-to-head losses for Forest against United.

This includes all four meetings in all competitions last term, which saw the Tricky Trees lose by a 10-0 aggregate scoreline. No side has beaten them more in PL history (W1, D2, L9), and incredibly only three of the starting lineup that beat Sheffield United were alive the last time they beat Man Utd back in December 1994.

However, the visitors may smell blood as they venture north after securing their first victory of the PL season–a 2-1 win over newly-promoted Sheffield United.

The win was described as “important” by boss Steve Cooper, who will now be keen to get some points on the board away from home given his side’s awful travelling record since returning to the top-flight (W1, D5, L14).

