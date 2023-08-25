Newcastle United vs Liverpool Preview

Newcastle United vs Liverpool Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: St. James’ Park Date: 27th August 2023 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Liverpool will look to keep their unbeaten start to the season alive when they travel to Tyneside this Sunday to face Newcastle.

The Magpies welcome the Reds looking to get back to winning ways after they were narrowly beaten 1-0 by Manchester City last weekend.

The loss at the Etihad followed a huge 5-1 win over Aston Villa on the opening weekend so Eddie Howe’s side come into this tie wounded and eager to get back to their blistering best of last season that led them to a top-four finish for the first time in almost two decades.

While they will consider themselves favourites for a win here after finishing four points above Liverpool last season, the hosts know how hard it is to play Jurgen Klopp’s side. The visitors are the only side Newcastle failed to take a point from last season, losing to them at Anfield and at home.

But having lost just three of their last 33 home matches (W23, D7), they will be confident of avoiding back-to-back defeats for the third time in their last 16 games.

Meanwhile, Liverpool travel to Tyneside in good mood after recording their first win of the season in a 3-1 win over Bournemouth last weekend. Despite being wrongly reduced to ten men in the game when Alexis Mac Allister was given a straight red card, Jurgen Klopp’s side managed to see off Bournemouth at Anfield, ensuring they remain unbeaten following a 1-1 draw with Chelsea on the opening weekend.

With their successful appeal against Mac Allister’s red card, they will visit St. James’ Park with a complete team. That will be helpful for them as they attempt to make it five consecutive wins over Newcastle, whom they have beaten in the last four head-to-head meetings.

