Young Boys vs Maccabi Haifa Preview

Young Boys vs Maccabi Haifa Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium: Wankdorf Date: 29th August 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Israeli side Maccabi Haifa will look to return to the UEFA Champions League this season when they face Switzerland side Young Boys at the Stadion Wankdorf this Tuesday.

The host’s first-ever European clash with Israeli opposition ended in a 0-0 draw with Maccabi Haifa, so everything remains to play for when they play the second leg in Bern.

Although the draw in Haifa was their third consecutive UCL draw, Young Boys are unbeaten in all competitions this term (W3, D3) so confidence should be high with qualification for the UCL group stage on the line.

However, the one-time European Cup semi-finalists haven’t won a home UCL fixture since beating Manchester United 2-1 in September 2021 (L2) so Raphaël Wicky’s side can’t be complacent.

Meanwhile, Maccabi Haifa travel to Bern in solid form, winning seven of their last nine competitive games (D1, L1). As a result, they are now unbeaten in four UCL qualifying games (W3, D1) following their first goalless draw in this competition since July 2009.

It continues to be a hard slog through the early qualifying rounds after they needed extra time to see off Sheriff Tiraspol two rounds back. Still, a second consecutive UCL group stage appearance is within touching distance for Messay Dego’s side who have helpful recent experience from last season’s second qualifying round.

Last year, the Greens drew at home with Olympiacos and won 4-0 in the away leg to progress. They’ve also won two of their three away UCL games this term (L1).

So with a Europa League spot guaranteed for the losing side and away goals no longer counting double, they have every motivation to go out and attack.