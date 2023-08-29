PSV Eindhoven vs Rangers Preview

PSV Eindhoven vs Rangers Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium: Philips Stadion Date: 30th August 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Rangers will travel to the Netherlands this Wednesday to play PSV Eindhoven for a place in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

Both sides played out a 2-2 draw in the first leg at the Ibrox Stadium last week, with that being a replica of the result in the first leg last year at this stage of the UCL.

PSV will be desperate to avoid making the same mistakes they made last year here after a 1-0 loss in last year’s corresponding fixture denied them a first group stage appearance since 2018.

The Dutch side will still enter this clash as favourites, but the fact that this is their seventh match in a busy August might count against them. That said, the Rood-witten remain unbeaten in their last six games (W5, D1). They have been highly entertaining for the neutral along the way, with four matches seeing both teams score 4+ total goals in the game.

Meanwhile, Rangers travel to the Netherlands after a 2-0 win over Ross County in the Scottish Premier League.

The Ibrox side have had a similarly busy August (W4, D2, L1), with all three of their prior UCL games this term seeing goals at both ends. Another famous success at the Philips Stadion would see Rangers make successive UCL group stage appearances for the first time in 13 years.

However, that famous victory here 12 months ago remains their only away win at any UCL stage since November 2007 (D6, L10), so it’s difficult to imagine them winning this game without a hiccup.