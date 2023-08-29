Ajax vs Ludogorets Razgrad Preview

Ajax vs Ludogorets Razgrad Competition – UEFA Europa League Stadium: Johan Cruijff Arena Date: 31st August 2023 Kick-off time – 19:00 GMT

Ajax will welcome Ludogorets Razgrad to the Johan Cruijff Arena for the second leg of their Europa League qualifying playoff.

The Dutch giants come into this tie with one leg in the Europa League group stages after a dominant 4-1 win in the first leg in Bulgaria.

A hattrick from Mohammed Kudus plus a goal from Brian Brobbey gave Maurice Steijn’s side the control of this tie. But with Kudus now gone to West Ham, Ajax will have to find an alternative goal source from midfield.

Not that they have lacked goals this season, though, with their last five games seeing them score 2+ goals.

They just need to keep their form going to book a place in the UEL group stages. The Amsterdam-based club will fancy their chances of winning here, having not tasted defeat in six competitive games this season (W5, D1).

Ludogorets Razgrad make the trip to Amsterdam on the back of a huge 5-0 win over Beroe in their domestic league.

However, their form away from home doesn’t inspire confidence, with their last two trips resulting in an aggregate loss of 5-1.

To make things even worse, the Bulgarian side have lost five of their last six away games. Each of their away trips in Europe this season has resulted in a loss, with just two goals scored and six conceded in three away trips.

It is safe to say that they travel to Amsterdam as the underdogs. But with nothing to lose, they will look to give their best and hope for the best outcome.