Luton Town vs West Ham United Preview

Luton Town vs West Ham United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Kenilworth Road Date: 1st September 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

West Ham will look to continue their impressive start to the new season when they travel to Bedfordshire to face Premier League newbies Luton Town.

This will be a historic night for the hosts who play their first Premier League game of the season at Kenilworth Road, with Luton Town given the permission to host top-flight games after completing the necessary upgrades to their stadium.

They’ll hope that the comforts of Kenilworth Road can help them end their winless start (L2) after their 4-1 loss to Brighton and a 3-0 loss to Chelsea last time out.

After their loss at Stamford Bridge, manager Rob Edwards declared he found plenty of positives, saying he was “really proud” of his players.

Home form could well be key to the Hatters’ survival bid this term, so they’ll be keen to extend a nine-game unbeaten run here in all competitions (W7, D2), including a 3-2 win over Gillingham on Tuesday.

They now take on West Ham United, a team whom they’ve lost just one of the last eleven H2Hs here (W6, D4), albeit without playing against each other since 1994.

The Hammers come into this tie in strong form, having recorded an unbeaten start to the new campaign (W2, D1), including back-to-back wins over Chelsea and Brighton.

A good start may have Hammers fans dreaming of at least a top-half finish following last term’s disappointing 14th place, particularly if they can emulate their 2021/22 season in which they lost none of their first five league away fixtures (W4, D1).

They’ve started strongly in that regard (W1, D1), and the recent signing of Mohammed Kudus for £38 million from Ajax should stand them in good stead to continue.

Given that West Ham have won three of their last four PL away games against newly-promoted clubs (L1), they are the favourites for a win here despite Luton’s strong home form.

