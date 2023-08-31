Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich Preview

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich Competition – German Bundesliga Stadium – Borussia-Park Date: 2nd September 2023 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

Bayern Munich will look to continue their impressive start to the new Bundesliga season this Saturday when they take on struggling Borussia Monchengladbach.

The hosts have endured a miserable start to the league season with a winless start (D1, L1) and seven conceded in those two games. There was so much hope for them when they began their season with a 7-0 rout of lower-league opponents in the DFB-Pokal.

However, the high hopes have suddenly turned to concern for the Foals, which is hardly an ideal start for new manager Gerardo Seoane, especially as it was his old side Bayer Leverkusen who outclassed them 3-0 last weekend.

But despite their faltering form, a visit from the record champions Bayern Munich might not frighten the Foal’s who are incredibly unbeaten in five straight H2H clashes (W3, D2).

However, Thomas Tuchel-managed sides have scored at least three times in four straight H2Hs with Gladbach (W4), so the Bavarians travel to Borussia Park as the clear favourites.

The visitors have started the Bundesliga season brightly, with back-to-back wins featuring seven goals. Marquee summer signing Harry Kane has scored three of those goals, including twice in the Bavarian derby last weekend. The Englishman looks to have kick-started Bayern’s pursuit of a record-extending 12th consecutive Meisterschale. Tuchel will hope he will bring the goods this time as Bayern attempts to end their winless record against Gladbach.

Bayern are winless in their last five visits to Borussia Park. The Bavarians have also lost to Gladbach more than any other side in Bundesliga history (W51, D31, L28).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Borussia Dortmund 19:30 Heidenheim Augsburg 1907 14:30 VFL Bochum Stuttgart 14:30 SC Freiburg Bayer 04 Leverkusen 14:30 Darmstadt Werder Bremen 14:30 Mainz TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 14:30 Wolfsburg Borussia Mönchengladbach 17:30 Bayern Munich Eintracht Frankfurt 14:30 FC Cologne Union Berlin 16:30 RB Leipzig Bayern Munich 19:30 Bayer 04 Leverkusen FC Cologne 14:30 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Mainz 14:30 Stuttgart Wolfsburg 14:30 Union Berlin SC Freiburg 14:30 Borussia Dortmund RB Leipzig 14:30 Augsburg 1907 VFL Bochum 17:30 Eintracht Frankfurt Heidenheim 14:30 Werder Bremen Darmstadt 16:30 Borussia Mönchengladbach Stuttgart 19:30 Darmstadt

German Bundesliga Table