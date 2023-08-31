Arsenal vs Manchester United Preview

Arsenal vs Manchester United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Emirates Stadium Date: 3rd September 2023 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

The Premier League resumes this weekend with Manchester United travelling to the Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal.

After back-to-back wins in their opening games, the Gunners’ fast start to the season hit a snag last weekend as they were held to a 2-2 draw against Fulham at home.

For the eighth time in nine Premier League games, Mikel Arteta’s men failed to keep a clean sheet at the Emirates Stadium, with Andreas Pereira breaking the deadlock for the visitors inside the first minute.

But despite the setback, they rallied in the second half to score twice inside two minutes before a late goal from Joao Palhinha settled the game at 2-2 despite Calvin Bassey’s red card.

That result kept them unbeaten for the season, though, so they will be looking to return to winning ways when they welcome a Manchester United side they have beaten in four of their last five (D1) visits to the Emirates Stadium.

The Red Devils travel to London in high spirits after coming from two goals down to win 3-2 against Nottingham Forest in their last game. Erik ten Hag’s side conceded twice inside the first ten minutes of the match and could have gone further behind.

However, they dug in to secure the win ensuring their only loss so far was their Matchday Two loss to Tottenham away from home.

They visit North London again this week, hoping for the best and desperate to improve their results away from Old Trafford. United has been terrible away from home recently, with the Red Devils winning just one of their last eight games in all competitions played away from Old Trafford (D2, L5–inside 90 minutes).

However, their chances of ending their winless run at the Emirates look bleak, with a lack of proper signings and injuries to key members of their squad threatening to ruin their season even before it starts.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

