Italy vs Ukraine Preview

Italy vs Ukraine Competition – Euro 2024 Qualifying Stadium: Giuseppe Meazza Date: 12th September 2023 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Ukraine will take their fight for 2024 European Championship qualification to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza this Tuesday where they face current defending champions Italy.

The hosts are struggling to book their place in Germany with off-field issues plaguing their chances. First, they lost their European Championship-winning coach, Roberto Mancini, before a frustrating 1-1 draw against plucky North Macedonia last weekend that left them with just one win after three rounds (W1, D1, L1).

Although his debut at the helm of his native Italy was undoubtedly disappointing, new manager Luciano Spalletti said that his men “played okay”.

Yet he will be hoping for a better performance in front of the home fans at the San Siro. Considering his side’s record against Ukraine, they will fancy their chances of winning here as Italy have never lost against their upcoming opponents (W6, D2). One defeat in home European Qualifiers (ECQ) this century also favours them (W21, D4, L1).

Meanwhile, Ukraine kept their hopes of qualifying from Group C alive with a 1-1 draw with England last time out. That result leaves Serhiy Rebrov’s men sitting second in the table with a three-point lead, albeit with one more game played.

While they have been rated as huge outsiders to take anything from this pivotal encounter, Ukraine travel to the San Siro with high hopes of maintaining their three-point cushion and a “positive emotion” after their latest game.

The visitors have good reason to feel confident here as they have suffered just two losses across their last 12 travelling ECQ games (W6, D4, L2).

But reading deeper into that form highlights some concerns as the Ukrainians failed to score in all three trips to current top-ten ranked nations (Spain, Portugal, and England – D1, L2).