Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen Preview

Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen Competition – German Bundesliga Stadium – Allianz Arena Date: 15th September 2023 Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT

After a two-week hiatus in action, the Bundesliga returns this Friday with a blockbuster fixture between perennial league winners Bayern Munich and surprise title contenders and league leaders Bayer Leverkusen at the Allianz Arena.

After a disappointing opening to their season where they were beaten in the German Super Cup by RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich come into this tie in solid Bundesliga form having won their first three games of the campaign.

This means that for the second season running, Thomas Tuchel’s Bayern have made a perfect three-game Bundesliga start to the new season. But despite their strong start, they sit second in the standings due to a worse goal difference than Leverkusen who have scored two more goals and conceded one more than the Bavarians.

So, with a place at the top of the table in line, they will be desperate to win here and put some early distance between them and the rest of the league. They have the firepower and experience to do so, even though they have not made a perfect four-game start since the 2018/19 season.

Meanwhile, Leverkusen will fancy their chances of getting a result here given that the Bavarians have failed to win in two of the last four home H2Hs (W2, D1, L1). Aside from Bayern’s recent form in this fixture, Bayer Leverkusen’s form heading into the new season also raises hopes among their fans.

Xabi Alonso’s well-drilled side are playing one of the best brands of football in Europe this season. They are looking like the most likely team to challenge Bayern for the title, even though it’s still early days.

But ahead of this tie, the visitors are certainly under no illusions about just how hard it will be to win at the Allianz Arena. Yet if Alonso’s men can notch a four-game winning start to a Bundesliga campaign for the first time in club history – especially at this venue – they could set up an exciting journey this season. A win here will be a real statement win, given they have won just once as away league outsiders since the start of last term (W1, D2, L4).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. RB Leipzig 14:30 Augsburg 1907 FC Cologne 14:30 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim SC Freiburg 14:30 Borussia Dortmund Mainz 14:30 Stuttgart Wolfsburg 14:30 Union Berlin VFL Bochum 17:30 Eintracht Frankfurt Heidenheim 14:30 Werder Bremen Darmstadt 16:30 Borussia Mönchengladbach Stuttgart 19:30 Darmstadt Bayern Munich 14:30 VFL Bochum Borussia Dortmund 14:30 Wolfsburg Union Berlin 14:30 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Borussia Mönchengladbach 14:30 RB Leipzig Augsburg 1907 14:30 Mainz Werder Bremen 17:30 FC Cologne Bayer 04 Leverkusen 14:30 Heidenheim Eintracht Frankfurt 16:30 SC Freiburg TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 19:30 Borussia Dortmund

German Bundesliga Table