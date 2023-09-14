Newcastle vs Brentford Preview

Newcastle vs Brentford Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: St. James’ Park Date: 16th September 2023 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

Premier League actions returns this weekend with struggling Newcastle United hosting unbeaten Brentford in the fifth league game of the 2023/24 season.

After a positive end to last season, Newcastle would have felt powerful and confident going into the new season, especially given their summer recruitment.

But after an opening day 5-1 mauling of Aston Villa, things have gone south for Eddie Howe’s side as they have lost three games on the bounce. That losing run includes a 2-1 loss to Liverpool at St. James Park despite playing for over one hour with a man advantage, and a 3-1 loss to Brighton last time out.

While it can be argued that the Magpies’ poor results have come because they have played all the teams that finished in the top seven places last season, they cannot continue to lose against top opponents if they want to be successful in the Champions League.

Ahead of this game, Howe will be hoping he can sort his defence out as their once much-hailed backline has failed to keep a clean sheet this season. They have also recorded only one shutout in their last 15 matches, which could be an explanation for lacklustre recent results.

But having avoided defeat against visitors Brentford in their last eight league H2Hs (W7, D1), the St James’ Park faithful will be hopeful heading into the weekend.

Meanwhile, Brentford will travel to Tyneside in good form, having not tasted defeat this season in all competitions despite facing Tottenham, whom they held to a 2-2 draw at home.

Thomas Frank’s side could have been even higher up the table if not for some poor defending and their poor attitude at holding onto their leads.

However, despite their inability to see off games, the supporters of the West London outfit will be expecting a good result here, considering their side have lost only once in their last 12 outings (W7, D4).

History is also on the line here, as victory would see them win three consecutive top-flight away matches for the very first time in their history.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Wolverhampton Wanderers 12:30 Liverpool Fulham 15:00 Luton Town Manchester United 15:00 Brighton & Hov… Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 Sheffield United West Ham United 15:00 Manchester City Aston Villa 15:00 Crystal Palace Newcastle United 17:30 Brentford AFC Bournemouth 14:00 Chelsea Everton 16:30 Arsenal Nottingham Forest 19:45 Burnley Manchester City 15:00 Nottingham Forest Luton Town 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Crystal Palace 15:00 Fulham Brentford 17:30 Everton Burnley 20:00 Manchester United Arsenal 14:00 Tottenham Hotspur Brighton & Hov… 14:00 AFC Bournemouth Chelsea 14:00 Aston Villa Liverpool 14:00 West Ham United Sheffield United 16:30 Newcastle United

