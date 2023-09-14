AdAd

Everton vs Arsenal Preview

Everton vs Arsenal

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Goodison Park

Date: 17th September 2023

Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Everton will return to Premier League action this Sunday when they welcome Arsenal to Goodison Park for their fifth league game of the season.

Both clubs come into this fixture in different moods, but with bad blood between them.

Everton are struggling to win games this season, losing their opening three games before scrapping to a 2-2 draw with Sheffield United last time. As such, they are already in danger of relegation this season and are currently sitting in 18th place in the league table.

Despite this, an embattled but optimistic Sean Dyche is anticipating that a returning cabal of formerly injured players, which could include any or all of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Michael Keane, Dwight McNeil and new signing Jack Harrison, will bring with them improvement to the on-field performances as a whole.

Whilst recent efforts have been discouraging, form counted for nothing when their 1-0 home PL win against Arsenal last season ended a run of seven league games without a victory (D1, L6), a game which marked Dyche’s first game in charge.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are probably still hurting from that 1-0 loss at Goodison Park last season, as that loss marked the beginning of their title collapse.

Indeed, few other clubs have troubled Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta quite like Everton. The Spaniard’s personal win-draw rate of 43% against his former side in all competitions (W3, L4) is his second-worst against any single club, second only to his eight losses from ten encounters with Manchester City.

But with the Gunners still undefeated this season, they are in excellent shape to change that. Arsenal finished the previous PL season as the best travellers in the league and their fans will be expecting them to record a win here.

