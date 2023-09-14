Nottingham Forest vs Burnley Preview

Nottingham Forest vs Burnley Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: The City Ground Date: 18th September 2023 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Nottingham Forest will return to Premier League action this Monday evening when they welcome struggling Burnley to the City Ground.

The hosts have made a bright start to the Premier League season, winning two out of their opening four games (L2). They could have had even more wins if they had been more compact against Manchester United who beat them 3-2 despite Steve Cooper’s side going two goals up in the first ten minutes.

But having beaten Chelsea 1-0 in their last game just before the international break, Cooper’s men will feel they have learnt how to keep their lead.

Their run of four consecutive league wins at home will also give them a confidence boost in this game although they did lose to Burnley last month when both sides met at this venue in the Carabao Cup.

That 1-0 win has been Burnley’s only win this season, with Vincent Kompany’s side witnessing a harsh chastening in the league so far.

The Clarets, so impressive in the Championship last season, have been the Premier League whipping boys this season. They sit at the bottom of the Premier League, having lost their opening three games while conceding eleven goals (the most in the PL this season).

All of those goals were shipped at home, though, with Burnley not playing away from home thus far in the PL this season. Their only away trip came in the Carabao Cup which they won so they will be hoping for another away day magical display when they travel to Nottingham Forest on Monday night.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

