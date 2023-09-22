Burnley vs Manchester United Preview

Burnley vs Manchester United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Turf Moor Date: 23rd September 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

After their chastening defeat in the Champions League, Manchester United will look to get back to winning ways when they travel to Turf Moor to face struggling Premier League newcomers Burnley.

The Clarets, who gained promotion back to the top flight last season via a historic Championship win, have struggled in the Premier League so far. They are winless in four Premier League games this season and sit inside the relegation zone.

However, it’s too early to press the panic button just yet, with Vincent Kompany’s side coming close to getting their first win of the season in their last outing. They were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest on Monday with a controversial VAR call partly responsible for their failure to win. Kompany said he saw “enough positives” in the game against Forest. But to avoid another embarrassing outing, he will quickly need to fix his side’s defence, which is currently the division’s leakiest (GA: 12).

Meanwhile, a wounded Manchester United will make the short journey north looking to avoid losing four games in a row. Erik ten Hag’s side began their Champions League campaign with a 4-3 defeat at Bayern Munich. That loss means that United have now conceded 3+ goals in three successive games for the first time since December 1978, with Brighton and Arsenal the other two sides to score more than two against them this season.

The negative records just keep on coming for Erik ten Hag and his Red Devils, who’ve lost four of their first six matches in all competitions for the first time since 1986/87. Three of those defeats came on their travels, and this problem has been long-standing, as the visitors have tasted defeat in 18 of their last 35 away games in all competitions (W13, D4).

But a trip to newly-promoted opposition is probably welcome as they’ve won each of their last five such away fixtures.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Crystal Palace 15:00 Fulham Luton Town 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Manchester City 15:00 Nottingham Forest Brentford 17:30 Everton Burnley 20:00 Manchester United Arsenal 14:00 Tottenham Hotspur Brighton & Hov… 14:00 AFC Bournemouth Chelsea 14:00 Aston Villa Liverpool 14:00 West Ham United Sheffield United 16:30 Newcastle United Aston Villa 12:30 Brighton & Hov… AFC Bournemouth 15:00 Arsenal Everton 15:00 Luton Town Manchester United 15:00 Crystal Palace Newcastle United 15:00 Burnley West Ham United 15:00 Sheffield United Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Manchester City Tottenham Hotspur 17:30 Liverpool Nottingham Forest 14:00 Brentford Fulham 20:00 Chelsea

