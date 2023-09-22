Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Emirates Stadium Date: 24th September 2023 Kick-off time – 14:00 GMT Arsenal and Tottenham will square up this Sunday for the 194th edition of the North London derby. The Gunners come into this game in buoyant mood after their impressive showing in the Champions League on Wednesday. Mikel Arteta’s side marked their return to Europe’s premier club competition with a bang, beating Dutch Eredivisie leaders PSV 4-0 at the Emirates. That win followed a gutsy 1-0 win over Everton in the Premier League last week, meaning that Arsenal are still unbeaten in all competitions this season (W6, D1). With mercurial captain Martin Odegaard committing to a new deal, the Gunners will be pumped going into this game. However, Tottenham’s absence from Europe this term means the hosts have had less recovery time. Yet Arteta will want more of the same as he takes charge of his seventh NLD (W4, L3). With his side unbeaten in 12 home PL H2Hs (W8, D4), having won the last three, he will fancy their chances of getting a good result here. Tottenham, however, are a tough side to crack these days. The visitors make the short trip across North London in solid shape too, having not tasted defeat this season (W4, D1). They came from a goal down to beat Sheffield United last time out, maintaining their place behind Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table. They are currently ahead of the Gunners, although only on goal difference (W4, D1). Ange Postecoglou’s side are also unbeaten across four PL away games (W3, D1). Spurs will fancy their chances here, given that they have scored inside the opening 20 minutes of all three league matches on their travels so far this term (W2, D1). Meanwhile, the last five PL meetings at the Emirates (W4, D1) have seen both teams score, so expect a high-octane game at the Emirates on Sunday. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
