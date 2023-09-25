Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Preview

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Competition – Carabao Cup Stadium: Old Trafford Date: 26th September 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

After recording their first win in four games, Manchester United will turn their attention to the Carabao Cup as they take on Crystal Palace.

The Red Devils, who won this trophy by beating Newcastle United last season, begin their defence of the League Cup title in poor form. Having lost three in a row, they recorded their third win since the season started by beating Burnley 1-0 on Saturday.

That win also gave them their first clean sheet in their last six games and ensured they come into this tie with less pressure on their backs. However, they will know they cannot afford to lose here, with supporters gradually growing frustrated with Erik ten Hag.

The Dutch manager has undoubtedly imported Man United, especially at home, where they have suffered just one domestic defeat since September last year. But with that defeat coming in their last outing at Old Trafford (3-1 loss to Brighton), nothing is guaranteed here against a Palace team that is proving increasingly hard to beat under Roy Hodgson.

The Eagles come into this encounter on the back of a goalless draw with Fulham. That result was their second game without a win.

However, their season has started well as they have just two losses in seven games (W3, D2).

One of their wins came away from home against Plymouth in this competition, and they will fancy their chances of recording a win here having beaten the Red Devils twice in their last five meetings at Old Trafford (D1, L2).