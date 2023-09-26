Newcastle United vs Manchester City Preview

Newcastle United vs Manchester City Competition – Carabao Cup Stadium: St. James’ Park Date: 27th September 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Last season’s Carabao Cup finalists, Newcastle United, will begin their journey in Carabao Cup competition with a game against Manchester City.

The Magpies were beaten by Manchester United in the finals last season, with goals from Casemiro and Marcus Rashford denying Eddie Howe’s side the chance to win their first major title since 1955.

This season, they are playing in four competitions, but they will see this competition as the one where they have the best chance of winning. But before that, they have to win this game against a Manchester City side they have not been able to win against since 2019.

Eddie Howe’s side last beat City in January 2019, with goals from Salomon Rondon and Matt Ritchie securing a 2-1 win in the Premier League. The most recent outing between both sides on this ground saw Howe’s side lead Pep Guardiola’s side 3-1 in the first hour, only to lose their lead and draw 3-3.

But having found their scoring boots when they beat Sheffield United 8-0 at the weekend, they will be confident of finally outscoring City for the first time in eleven attempts.

Meanwhile, Man City continued their brilliant start to the new season when they beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 last weekend. Goals from Phil Foden and Erling Haaland gave Guardiola’s side their eighth consecutive win in all competitions this season, despite Rodri’s second-half red card.

They will travel to Tyneside in good form and with the desire to win here, having not been successful in their last two Carabao Cup campaigns.

With Guardiola still unbeaten against his opposite number Howe in 14 tries (L13, D1), City are massive favourites with oddsmakers to get a good result here.