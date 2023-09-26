AdAd

Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid

Competition – Spanish Primera Liga

Stadium: El Sadar

Date: 28th September 2023

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

After recording their massive win over Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid will look to make it two consecutive wins when they travel to Pamplona to face Osasuna.

The hosts have had a mediocre start to the new season, with a drab goalless draw with Sevilla making it four games without a win, with one of those results also ending their UEFA Europa League Conference participation in the qualification play-off round.

At least their most recent stalemate brought some positivity in the form of a clean sheet. That improved defencive showing followed the concession of exactly two goals in five of their seven prior matches.

The target will now be for Jagoba Arrasate’s side to make it two clean sheets in a row and to end a run of four games without a win at the Estadio El Sadar (D1, L3).

But history is not on their side in this fixture as Atletico Madrid have the upper hand in their last five head-to-head meetings, winning all five with an aggregate scoreline of 15-1.

Diego Simeone’s side come into this tie full of confidence as they beat fierce rivals Real Madrid 3-1 in their last outing. That win made it eleven wins on home soil in succession and also further solidified their overall start to their new La Liga campaign (W3, D1, L1).

However, the visitors’ away form remains a sizeable concern, particularly with the erratic nature of their results on the road across all competitions so far this season (W1, D2, L1). Yet, that four-game period featured a 7-0 win (Vallecano), a 3-0 loss (Valencia) and a draw in Europe against Lazio.

It could make improving their tally of just one win across their last seven competitive away outings difficult in Pamplona (W1, D4, L2).

