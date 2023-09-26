Barcelona vs Sevilla Preview

Barcelona vs Sevilla Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys Date: 29th September 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Barcelona will continue their defence of their La Liga title this Friday when they welcome Sevilla to the Camp Nou.

After a disappointing goalless draw in their opening game, Xavi Hernandez’s side have improved greatly, winning their seven games, including a 3-2 comeback win over Celta Vigo last weekend.

That win at the weekend, followed by Real Madrid’s 3-1 loss to Atletico Madrid, means that Barca come into this tie sitting at the top of the table for the first time this season. They will now look to maintain their place at the summit, with a visit from Sevilla always bringing positives for the Catalan side. The hosts have not lost at home to Sevilla in the league since 2002, so they will fancy their chances of extending their winning run.

Meanwhile, Sevilla will be desperate to break their Camp Nou curse and end a run of four away league games without a win.

José Luis Mendilibar’s side have started the season poorly, with a narrow 1-0 win over Las Palmas their only win in all competitions this season. This has left them sitting in 17th position, with the same points they had last season after five league games.

With a poor start to the new season, Mendilibar’s job could be on the line unless he can turn things around. But it’s unlikely that he will be able to begin the turnaround against Barcelona, whom he has only beaten once in 26 tries (D3, L22).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Athletic Bilbao 18:00 Getafe Villarreal 18:00 Girona Real Madrid 18:00 Las Palmas Cadiz 20:30 Rayo Vallecano Valencia 20:30 Real Sociedad Granada 18:00 Real Betis Celta Vigo 18:00 Alaves Osasuna 20:30 Atlético de Madrid Barcelona 20:00 Sevilla Getafe 13:00 Villarreal Rayo Vallecano 15:15 Mallorca Girona 17:30 Real Madrid Real Sociedad 20:00 Athletic Bilbao Almeria 13:00 Granada Alaves 15:15 Osasuna Real Betis 17:30 Valencia Atlético de Madrid 20:00 Cadiz Las Palmas 20:00 Celta Vigo Athletic Bilbao 20:00 Almeria

