Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Preview

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: 30th September 2023 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT The Premier League season resumes this Saturday with Tottenham and Liverpool facing off in north London on matchday seven. Tottenham continued their unbeaten start to the season with a 2-2 draw against their bitter rivals Arsenal the latest in that sequence. That result not only preserved their unbeaten start to this Premier League season (W4, D2), but also opened up the opportunity to rewrite history as they could start a PL campaign unbeaten after their first seven games for just the third time. Except for their disappointing exit from the Carabao Cup, Ange Posteclogue has enjoyed a good start in his Tottenham managerial career and he will be desperate to continue against a Liverpool side that have proven stubborn to beat. The Australian could become the first ever PL manager to see his side score two or more goals in each of his first seven league games in charge. Not only that, but his positive start could see him join Antonio Conte as the only other Spurs manager to begin their tenure with a seven-game PL unbeaten streak. Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp’s side travel to North London with the longest unbeaten run in the Premier League, having not lost in 17 league games (W12, D5). After an opening day draw against Chelsea, they have gone on a five-game winning run, scoring 14 times in that period. They have the opportunity to make history by winning at least six of their opening seven PL matches for only the third time in their history. Both prior occasions came under manager Klopp in 2018/19 and 2019/20, and the German should be confident of achieving it again since he has lost only one of his 18 managerial games against Tottenham (W11, D6). It hasn’t necessarily been smooth sailing for the German in that time, however, as 14 of those matches saw both teams find the net. The Reds therefore need to equally emphasise both their attack and defence, or their current possession of the PL’s longest unbeaten streak of 17 league games (W12, D5) could be in jeopardy. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
October 2, 2023 Fulham
20:00
Chelsea
October 3, 2023 Luton Town
19:30
Burnley
October 7, 2023 Luton Town
12:30
Tottenham Hotspur
Everton
15:00
AFC Bournemouth
Fulham
15:00
Sheffield United
Manchester United
15:00
Brentford
Burnley
15:00
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
17:30
Nottingham Forest
October 8, 2023 Brighton & Hov…
14:00
Liverpool
West Ham United
14:00
Newcastle United
Wolverhampton Wanderers
14:00
Aston Villa
Arsenal
16:30
Manchester City
October 21, 2023 Liverpool
12:30
Everton
Newcastle United
15:00
Crystal Palace
Nottingham Forest
15:00
Luton Town
Manchester City
15:00
Brighton & Hov…
AFC Bournemouth
15:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Brentford
15:00
Burnley
Chelsea
17:30
Arsenal
Sheffield United
20:00
Manchester United
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Manchester City
7
6
0
1
17
5
+12
18
2
Tottenham Hotspur
7
5
2
0
17
8
+9
17
3
Arsenal
7
5
2
0
15
6
+9
17
4
Liverpool
7
5
1
1
16
7
+9
16
5
Aston Villa
7
5
0
2
18
11
+7
15
6
Brighton & Hov…
7
5
0
2
19
14
+5
15
7
West Ham United
7
4
1
2
13
10
+3
13
8
Newcastle United
7
4
0
3
18
7
+11
12
9
Crystal Palace
7
3
2
2
7
7
+0
11
10
Manchester United
7
3
0
4
7
11
-4
9
11
Nottingham Forest
7
2
2
3
8
10
-2
8
12
Fulham
6
2
2
2
5
10
-5
8
13
Brentford
7
1
4
2
10
10
+0
7
14
Wolverhampton Wanderers
7
2
1
4
8
13
-5
7
15
Chelsea
6
1
2
3
5
6
-1
5
16
Everton
7
1
1
5
6
12
-6
4
17
Luton Town
6
1
1
4
5
12
-7
4
18
AFC Bournemouth
7
0
3
4
5
15
-10
3
19
Burnley
6
0
1
5
4
15
-11
1
20
Sheffield United
7
0
1
6
5
19
-14
1
Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool
Competition – Barclays Premier League
Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Date: 30th September 2023
Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT
The Premier League season resumes this Saturday with Tottenham and Liverpool facing off in north London on matchday seven.
Tottenham continued their unbeaten start to the season with a 2-2 draw against their bitter rivals Arsenal the latest in that sequence.
That result not only preserved their unbeaten start to this Premier League season (W4, D2), but also opened up the opportunity to rewrite history as they could start a PL campaign unbeaten after their first seven games for just the third time.
Except for their disappointing exit from the Carabao Cup, Ange Posteclogue has enjoyed a good start in his Tottenham managerial career and he will be desperate to continue against a Liverpool side that have proven stubborn to beat.
The Australian could become the first ever PL manager to see his side score two or more goals in each of his first seven league games in charge. Not only that, but his positive start could see him join Antonio Conte as the only other Spurs manager to begin their tenure with a seven-game PL unbeaten streak.
Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp’s side travel to North London with the longest unbeaten run in the Premier League, having not lost in 17 league games (W12, D5).
After an opening day draw against Chelsea, they have gone on a five-game winning run, scoring 14 times in that period. They have the opportunity to make history by winning at least six of their opening seven PL matches for only the third time in their history.
Both prior occasions came under manager Klopp in 2018/19 and 2019/20, and the German should be confident of achieving it again since he has lost only one of his 18 managerial games against Tottenham (W11, D6).
It hasn’t necessarily been smooth sailing for the German in that time, however, as 14 of those matches saw both teams find the net. The Reds therefore need to equally emphasise both their attack and defence, or their current possession of the PL’s longest unbeaten streak of 17 league games (W12, D5) could be in jeopardy.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:
Premier League Table