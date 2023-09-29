AdAd

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Preview

Gamingtips Staff September 29, 2023 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Date: 30th September 2023

Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

The Premier League season resumes this Saturday with Tottenham and Liverpool facing off in north London on matchday seven.

Tottenham continued their unbeaten start to the season with a 2-2 draw against their bitter rivals Arsenal the latest in that sequence.

That result not only preserved their unbeaten start to this Premier League season (W4, D2), but also opened up the opportunity to rewrite history as they could start a PL campaign unbeaten after their first seven games for just the third time.

Except for their disappointing exit from the Carabao Cup, Ange Posteclogue has enjoyed a good start in his Tottenham managerial career and he will be desperate to continue against a Liverpool side that have proven stubborn to beat.

The Australian could become the first ever PL manager to see his side score two or more goals in each of his first seven league games in charge. Not only that, but his positive start could see him join Antonio Conte as the only other Spurs manager to begin their tenure with a seven-game PL unbeaten streak.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp’s side travel to North London with the longest unbeaten run in the Premier League, having not lost in 17 league games (W12, D5).

After an opening day draw against Chelsea, they have gone on a five-game winning run, scoring 14 times in that period. They have the opportunity to make history by winning at least six of their opening seven PL matches for only the third time in their history.

Both prior occasions came under manager Klopp in 2018/19 and 2019/20, and the German should be confident of achieving it again since he has lost only one of his 18 managerial games against Tottenham (W11, D6).

It hasn’t necessarily been smooth sailing for the German in that time, however, as 14 of those matches saw both teams find the net. The Reds therefore need to equally emphasise both their attack and defence, or their current possession of the PL’s longest unbeaten streak of 17 league games (W12, D5) could be in jeopardy.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

October 2, 2023
Fulham 20:00 Chelsea
October 3, 2023
Luton Town 19:30 Burnley
October 7, 2023
Luton Town 12:30 Tottenham Hotspur
Everton 15:00 AFC Bournemouth
Fulham 15:00 Sheffield United
Manchester United 15:00 Brentford
Burnley 15:00 Chelsea
Crystal Palace 17:30 Nottingham Forest
October 8, 2023
Brighton & Hov… 14:00 Liverpool
West Ham United 14:00 Newcastle United
Wolverhampton Wanderers 14:00 Aston Villa
Arsenal 16:30 Manchester City
October 21, 2023
Liverpool 12:30 Everton
Newcastle United 15:00 Crystal Palace
Nottingham Forest 15:00 Luton Town
Manchester City 15:00 Brighton & Hov…
AFC Bournemouth 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Brentford 15:00 Burnley
Chelsea 17:30 Arsenal
Sheffield United 20:00 Manchester United

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Manchester City 7 6 0 1 17 5 +12 18
2 Tottenham Hotspur 7 5 2 0 17 8 +9 17
3 Arsenal 7 5 2 0 15 6 +9 17
4 Liverpool 7 5 1 1 16 7 +9 16
5 Aston Villa 7 5 0 2 18 11 +7 15
6 Brighton & Hov… 7 5 0 2 19 14 +5 15
7 West Ham United 7 4 1 2 13 10 +3 13
8 Newcastle United 7 4 0 3 18 7 +11 12
9 Crystal Palace 7 3 2 2 7 7 +0 11
10 Manchester United 7 3 0 4 7 11 -4 9
11 Nottingham Forest 7 2 2 3 8 10 -2 8
12 Fulham 6 2 2 2 5 10 -5 8
13 Brentford 7 1 4 2 10 10 +0 7
14 Wolverhampton Wanderers 7 2 1 4 8 13 -5 7
15 Chelsea 6 1 2 3 5 6 -1 5
16 Everton 7 1 1 5 6 12 -6 4
17 Luton Town 6 1 1 4 5 12 -7 4
18 AFC Bournemouth 7 0 3 4 5 15 -10 3
19 Burnley 6 0 1 5 4 15 -11 1
20 Sheffield United 7 0 1 6 5 19 -14 1

Check Also

Fulham vs Chelsea Preview

After finally scoring their first competitive goal in September, Chelsea will look to get their ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | This content must not be shared with minors | gamblingtherapy.org

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.