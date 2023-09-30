AdAd

Atletico Madrid vs Cadiz Preview

Gamingtips Staff September 30, 2023 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Atletico Madrid vs Cadiz

Competition – Spanish Primera Liga

Stadium: Cívitas Metropolitano

Date: 1st October 2023

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Atletico Madrid will return to La Liga action this Sunday when they take on Cadiz at the Wanda Metropolitana.

Diego Simeone’s side find themselves as part of a group of teams chasing surprise early leaders Girona ahead of the eighth round of league games.

They, however, enter this game in high spirits after their 3-1 victory over arch-rivals Real Madrid last weekend, backed up by a routine 2-0 success over Osasuna in midweek.

Their recent wins kept them in touch with the top four despite having played a game less and so they can shoot themselves back into the Champions League spots if they win this game and other results go their way.

Given their form at home, they will be confident of winning here. The hosts have won each of their last eleven La Liga matches at the Civitas Metropolitano – their longest such run since a 14-game streak between May 2012 and February 2013.

That sequence includes a thumping 5-1 victory over Cádiz in May, part of a six-match winning streak in home head-to-head meetings, three of which came with a clean sheet.

Such a record means the visitors travel to Madrid as outsiders and with pressure to perform. They have made a solid start to their La Liga campaign (W2, D3, L2), but a midweek 0-0 stalemate with Rayo Vallecano underlined their biggest issue at this stage, with only newly-promoted Las Palmas scoring fewer than Cádiz’s six goals.

Avoiding another relegation battle will be the ultimate aim for Sergio González’s men, as they only finished two points above the drop zone last season.

Winning here will require a miracle for Cádiz, who, since beating Valencia in their first La Liga trip of the calendar year, have won just once away from the Nuevo Mirandilla (D5, L8).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

October 2, 2023
Las Palmas 20:00 Celta Vigo
October 6, 2023
Athletic Bilbao 20:00 Almeria
October 7, 2023
Cadiz 13:00 Girona
Real Madrid 15:15 Osasuna
Mallorca 17:30 Valencia
Sevilla 20:00 Rayo Vallecano
October 8, 2023
Villarreal 13:00 Las Palmas
Atlético de Madrid 15:15 Real Sociedad
Alaves 17:30 Real Betis
Celta Vigo 17:30 Getafe
Granada 20:00 Barcelona
October 20, 2023
Osasuna 20:00 Granada
October 21, 2023
Real Sociedad 13:00 Mallorca
Getafe 15:15 Real Betis
Sevilla 17:30 Real Madrid
Celta Vigo 20:00 Atlético de Madrid
October 22, 2023
Las Palmas 13:00 Rayo Vallecano
Girona 15:15 Almeria
Villarreal 17:30 Alaves
Barcelona 20:00 Athletic Bilbao

Spanish Primera Liga Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Real Madrid 8 7 0 1 16 6 +10 21
2 Barcelona 8 6 2 0 19 8 +11 20
3 Girona 8 6 1 1 18 11 +7 19
4 Atlético de Madrid 7 5 1 1 18 7 +11 16
5 Real Sociedad 8 4 3 1 16 10 +6 15
6 Athletic Bilbao 8 4 2 2 13 9 +4 14
7 Real Betis 8 3 3 2 10 12 -2 12
8 Rayo Vallecano 8 3 3 2 9 11 -2 12
9 Valencia 8 3 1 4 9 10 -1 10
10 Osasuna 8 3 1 4 9 10 -1 10
11 Getafe 8 2 3 3 10 13 -3 9
12 Cadiz 8 2 3 3 8 11 -3 9
13 Villarreal 8 2 2 4 10 13 -3 8
14 Sevilla 7 2 1 4 11 10 +1 7
15 Mallorca 8 1 4 3 11 14 -3 7
16 Alaves 8 2 1 5 6 12 -6 7
17 Celta Vigo 7 1 2 4 7 11 -4 5
18 Las Palmas 7 1 2 4 2 6 -4 5
19 Granada 8 1 2 5 13 21 -8 5
20 Almeria 8 0 3 5 11 21 -10 3

Check Also

Fulham vs Chelsea Preview

After finally scoring their first competitive goal in September, Chelsea will look to get their ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | This content must not be shared with minors | gamblingtherapy.org

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.