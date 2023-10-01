AdAd

Fulham vs Chelsea Preview

Gamingtips Staff October 1, 2023 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Fulham vs Chelsea

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Craven Cottage

Date: 2nd October 2023

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

After finally scoring their first competitive goal in September, Chelsea will look to get their first league goal since August when they make the short trip across London to face Fulham.

The hosts have started the season inconsistently, with two wins, two draws and two losses from their opening six games. But having beaten Luton town 1-0 in their last home outing, Marco Silva’s side will look to make it two home wins in a row and back-to-back home victories against rivals Chelsea for the first time since 1977.

Beating the Blues 2-1 in January at Craven Cottage helped the Cottagers finish above their neighbours in 2022/23, and they again find themselves higher in the table, three points clear of Mauricio Pochettino’s side. They will be targeting another historic win to continue their quest for another top half finish this season.

Despite struggling to score goals, the hosts have been solid at the back. And having kept three clean sheets in their opening six league games, they will fancy their chances of keeping the low-scoring Blues at bay.

Chelsea has scored just five PL goals this season, with three of those goals coming against lowly Luton Town in August. As such, they travel to Craven Cottage without a goal in their last three league games.

But having scored their first goal of the month in a morale-boosting 1-0 win over Brighton in the Carabao Cup in midweek, they will fancy their chances of finally kicking on against Fulham on Monday.

But the Blues haven’t secured three points on their travels in their last four outings (D1, L3) and extending that winless away run on Monday night would mark their third straight winless H2H – their worst such run against Fulham since November 2012.

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Manchester City 7 6 0 1 17 5 +12 18
2 Tottenham Hotspur 7 5 2 0 17 8 +9 17
3 Arsenal 7 5 2 0 15 6 +9 17
4 Liverpool 7 5 1 1 16 7 +9 16
5 Aston Villa 7 5 0 2 18 11 +7 15
6 Brighton & Hov… 7 5 0 2 19 14 +5 15
7 West Ham United 7 4 1 2 13 10 +3 13
8 Newcastle United 7 4 0 3 18 7 +11 12
9 Crystal Palace 7 3 2 2 7 7 +0 11
10 Manchester United 7 3 0 4 7 11 -4 9
11 Nottingham Forest 7 2 2 3 8 10 -2 8
12 Fulham 6 2 2 2 5 10 -5 8
13 Brentford 7 1 4 2 10 10 +0 7
14 Wolverhampton Wanderers 7 2 1 4 8 13 -5 7
15 Chelsea 6 1 2 3 5 6 -1 5
16 Everton 7 1 1 5 6 12 -6 4
17 Luton Town 6 1 1 4 5 12 -7 4
18 AFC Bournemouth 7 0 3 4 5 15 -10 3
19 Burnley 6 0 1 5 4 15 -11 1
20 Sheffield United 7 0 1 6 5 19 -14 1

