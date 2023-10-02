Napoli vs Real Madrid Preview

Napoli vs Real Madrid Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium: Diego Armando Maradona Date: 3rd October 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Champions League royalty Real Madrid will look to continue their winning start to the 2023/24 UCL season this Tuesday when they travel to Naples to take on reigning Serie A champions Napoli.

The hosts are battling for Group C supremacy with their Spanish counterparts, with Union Berlin and Braga in the group seen as outsiders. They have started well, beating Braga 2-1 in their opening game to go top of the group.

They also enter this blockbuster group game in fine form, having scored four goals in each of their last two league games while staying unbeaten in five competitive matches (W3, D2).

Ahead of their first meeting with Real Madrid since 2017, they will be hoping that everyone will be pulling in the same direction after the recent infighting that saw star striker Victor Osimhen threaten to sue the club.

Manager Rudi Garcia will have to conjure magic here as never before has Napoli defeated their upcoming opponents (D1, L3). But given that this tie is at home, the Serie A side have a chance, considering that since Madrid beat them here more than five years ago, the only team to beat the Partenopei in a home UCL match was Manchester City (W11, D4), with the Italians scoring at least three times in four of the last five of those fixtures (W4, D1).

But Madrid won’t fear travelling to Naples, given their reputation as Europe’s premier club however they still have to be on high alert, especially with key defenders unavailable due to injury.

Carlo Ancelotti prepares for his first meeting with his former club, Napoli, since 2009, and he will want to see a repeat of what he described as a “complete performance” in his side’s win over Girona at the weekend.