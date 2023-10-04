Liverpool vs Union Saint-Gilloise Preview

Liverpool vs Union Saint-Gilloise Competition – UEFA Europa League Stadium: Anfield Date: 5th October 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

European football returns to Anfield for the first time this season when Liverpool welcome Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise to the second round of group-stage games of the 2023/24 Europa League.

Not since 2016, against Borussia Dortmund, have Anfield witnessed Europa League football. So despite Liverpool missing out on UEFA Champions League football last season, this game marks a special event in the club’s history as they make a home return to the only competition Jürgen Klopp hasn’t won since he arrived in Liverpool in 2015.

The Reds have already begun their UEL season with a win, though, beating LASK 3-1 in the opening group game. They will now look to cement themselves as a force to be reckoned with in Group E when they face Royale Union Saint-Gilloise for the very first time.

They will aim to extend their superb record of losing only one of 15 meetings with Belgian sides (W12, D2), while they will also be looking to continue their remarkable form at home in this competition, with the Reds losing just once in Merseyside in 25 UEL matches (W18, D6).

Meanwhile, Union Saint-Gilloise travel to Anfield for just their second-ever group-stage appearance in European competition. The Brussels club enjoyed a remarkable debut campaign in the UEL last season as they managed to top their group, sparking a run that saw them reach the quarter-finals.

They began this campaign by sharing the spoils with Toulouse in their opening group game.

Avoiding defeat against Liverpool here will be imperative if they wish to replicate last term’s feats.

The visitors will feel they can get something here, given that they are fearless on the road, remaining unbeaten in their last six continental away contests (W4, D2). Alexander Blessin’s troops also come into this tie in good form, having won their last three domestic games.