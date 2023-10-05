Athletic Club vs Almeria Preview

Athletic Club vs Almeria Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: San Mamés Date: 6th October 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT La Liga returns this weekend with Athletic Bilbao hosting Almeria at the Estadio San Mamés. The hosts suffered an embarrassment last weekend as they saw their six-game unbeaten start to the season ended with a 3-0 defeat in the Basque derby against Real Sociedad. Athletic Club boss Ernesto Valverde felt it was an even contest despite the result, putting it down to his side not being as ‘decisive’ and ‘clinical’ in front of goal as their rivals. That loss ultimately put them three points behind where they were at the same stage of 2022/23 when finishing in eighth position. But the host’s chances of bouncing back appear high, as they are unbeaten on home soil since their 2-0 defeat against Real Madrid in August (W2, D1). Valverde’s side scored nine goals across those three games, a stark improvement after failing to score in six of their eight prior La Liga home games. It has set them up nicely to extend a five-game winning streak at home against upcoming opponents Almería over 13 years. The visitors travel to Bilbao in dire form, so they have little chance of ending that run of five straight H2H away defeats. Almería remain the only side yet to win a league game this season (D3, L5) and have conceded at least twice in all but one of their games this season. They can’t take much inspiration from their 3-3 draw at home to fellow relegation contenders Granada in the last round, having blown a 3-0 half-time lead. Things haven’t been much better on the road, with the Rojiblancos conceding in each of their last five away halves of play, although they can perhaps take limited pride in scoring in each away game this season (D1, L2). Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga: Spanish Primera Liga Table
October 7, 2023 Cadiz
13:00
Girona
Real Madrid
15:15
Osasuna
Mallorca
17:30
Valencia
Sevilla
20:00
Rayo Vallecano
October 8, 2023 Villarreal
13:00
Las Palmas
Atlético de Madrid
15:15
Real Sociedad
Celta Vigo
17:30
Getafe
Alaves
17:30
Real Betis
Granada
20:00
Barcelona
October 20, 2023 Osasuna
20:00
Granada
October 21, 2023 Real Sociedad
13:00
Mallorca
Getafe
15:15
Real Betis
Sevilla
17:30
Real Madrid
Celta Vigo
20:00
Atlético de Madrid
October 22, 2023 Las Palmas
13:00
Rayo Vallecano
Girona
15:15
Almeria
Villarreal
17:30
Alaves
Barcelona
20:00
Athletic Bilbao
October 23, 2023 Valencia
20:00
Cadiz
October 27, 2023 Girona
20:00
Celta Vigo
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Real Madrid
8
7
0
1
16
6
+10
21
2
Barcelona
8
6
2
0
19
8
+11
20
3
Girona
8
6
1
1
18
11
+7
19
4
Athletic Bilbao
9
5
2
2
16
9
+7
17
5
Atlético de Madrid
7
5
1
1
18
7
+11
16
6
Real Sociedad
8
4
3
1
16
10
+6
15
7
Real Betis
8
3
3
2
10
12
-2
12
8
Rayo Vallecano
8
3
3
2
9
11
-2
12
9
Valencia
8
3
1
4
9
10
-1
10
10
Osasuna
8
3
1
4
9
10
-1
10
11
Getafe
8
2
3
3
10
13
-3
9
12
Cadiz
8
2
3
3
8
11
-3
9
13
Villarreal
8
2
2
4
10
13
-3
8
14
Las Palmas
8
2
2
4
4
7
-3
8
15
Sevilla
7
2
1
4
11
10
+1
7
16
Mallorca
8
1
4
3
11
14
-3
7
17
Alaves
8
2
1
5
6
12
-6
7
18
Celta Vigo
8
1
2
5
8
13
-5
5
19
Granada
8
1
2
5
13
21
-8
5
20
Almeria
9
0
3
6
11
24
-13
3
