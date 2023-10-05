AdAd

Athletic Club vs Almeria Preview

Gamingtips Staff October 5, 2023 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Athletic Club vs Almeria

Competition – Spanish Primera Liga

Stadium: San Mamés

Date: 6th October 2023

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

La Liga returns this weekend with Athletic Bilbao hosting Almeria at the Estadio San Mamés.

The hosts suffered an embarrassment last weekend as they saw their six-game unbeaten start to the season ended with a 3-0 defeat in the Basque derby against Real Sociedad. Athletic Club boss Ernesto Valverde felt it was an even contest despite the result, putting it down to his side not being as ‘decisive’ and ‘clinical’ in front of goal as their rivals.

That loss ultimately put them three points behind where they were at the same stage of 2022/23 when finishing in eighth position. But the host’s chances of bouncing back appear high, as they are unbeaten on home soil since their 2-0 defeat against Real Madrid in August (W2, D1).

Valverde’s side scored nine goals across those three games, a stark improvement after failing to score in six of their eight prior La Liga home games. It has set them up nicely to extend a five-game winning streak at home against upcoming opponents Almería over 13 years.

The visitors travel to Bilbao in dire form, so they have little chance of ending that run of five straight H2H away defeats. Almería remain the only side yet to win a league game this season (D3, L5) and have conceded at least twice in all but one of their games this season.

They can’t take much inspiration from their 3-3 draw at home to fellow relegation contenders Granada in the last round, having blown a 3-0 half-time lead.

Things haven’t been much better on the road, with the Rojiblancos conceding in each of their last five away halves of play, although they can perhaps take limited pride in scoring in each away game this season (D1, L2).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

October 7, 2023
Cadiz 13:00 Girona
Real Madrid 15:15 Osasuna
Mallorca 17:30 Valencia
Sevilla 20:00 Rayo Vallecano
October 8, 2023
Villarreal 13:00 Las Palmas
Atlético de Madrid 15:15 Real Sociedad
Celta Vigo 17:30 Getafe
Alaves 17:30 Real Betis
Granada 20:00 Barcelona
October 20, 2023
Osasuna 20:00 Granada
October 21, 2023
Real Sociedad 13:00 Mallorca
Getafe 15:15 Real Betis
Sevilla 17:30 Real Madrid
Celta Vigo 20:00 Atlético de Madrid
October 22, 2023
Las Palmas 13:00 Rayo Vallecano
Girona 15:15 Almeria
Villarreal 17:30 Alaves
Barcelona 20:00 Athletic Bilbao
October 23, 2023
Valencia 20:00 Cadiz
October 27, 2023
Girona 20:00 Celta Vigo

Spanish Primera Liga Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Real Madrid 8 7 0 1 16 6 +10 21
2 Barcelona 8 6 2 0 19 8 +11 20
3 Girona 8 6 1 1 18 11 +7 19
4 Athletic Bilbao 9 5 2 2 16 9 +7 17
5 Atlético de Madrid 7 5 1 1 18 7 +11 16
6 Real Sociedad 8 4 3 1 16 10 +6 15
7 Real Betis 8 3 3 2 10 12 -2 12
8 Rayo Vallecano 8 3 3 2 9 11 -2 12
9 Valencia 8 3 1 4 9 10 -1 10
10 Osasuna 8 3 1 4 9 10 -1 10
11 Getafe 8 2 3 3 10 13 -3 9
12 Cadiz 8 2 3 3 8 11 -3 9
13 Villarreal 8 2 2 4 10 13 -3 8
14 Las Palmas 8 2 2 4 4 7 -3 8
15 Sevilla 7 2 1 4 11 10 +1 7
16 Mallorca 8 1 4 3 11 14 -3 7
17 Alaves 8 2 1 5 6 12 -6 7
18 Celta Vigo 8 1 2 5 8 13 -5 5
19 Granada 8 1 2 5 13 21 -8 5
20 Almeria 9 0 3 6 11 24 -13 3

Check Also

Arsenal vs Manchester City Preview

Premier League leaders Manchester City will look to keep their place at the top of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | This content must not be shared with minors | gamblingtherapy.org

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.