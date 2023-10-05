Athletic Club vs Almeria Preview

Athletic Club vs Almeria Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: San Mamés Date: 6th October 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

La Liga returns this weekend with Athletic Bilbao hosting Almeria at the Estadio San Mamés.

The hosts suffered an embarrassment last weekend as they saw their six-game unbeaten start to the season ended with a 3-0 defeat in the Basque derby against Real Sociedad. Athletic Club boss Ernesto Valverde felt it was an even contest despite the result, putting it down to his side not being as ‘decisive’ and ‘clinical’ in front of goal as their rivals.

That loss ultimately put them three points behind where they were at the same stage of 2022/23 when finishing in eighth position. But the host’s chances of bouncing back appear high, as they are unbeaten on home soil since their 2-0 defeat against Real Madrid in August (W2, D1).

Valverde’s side scored nine goals across those three games, a stark improvement after failing to score in six of their eight prior La Liga home games. It has set them up nicely to extend a five-game winning streak at home against upcoming opponents Almería over 13 years.

The visitors travel to Bilbao in dire form, so they have little chance of ending that run of five straight H2H away defeats. Almería remain the only side yet to win a league game this season (D3, L5) and have conceded at least twice in all but one of their games this season.

They can’t take much inspiration from their 3-3 draw at home to fellow relegation contenders Granada in the last round, having blown a 3-0 half-time lead.

Things haven’t been much better on the road, with the Rojiblancos conceding in each of their last five away halves of play, although they can perhaps take limited pride in scoring in each away game this season (D1, L2).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

Cadiz 13:00 Girona Real Madrid 15:15 Osasuna Mallorca 17:30 Valencia Sevilla 20:00 Rayo Vallecano Villarreal 13:00 Las Palmas Atlético de Madrid 15:15 Real Sociedad Celta Vigo 17:30 Getafe Alaves 17:30 Real Betis Granada 20:00 Barcelona Osasuna 20:00 Granada Real Sociedad 13:00 Mallorca Getafe 15:15 Real Betis Sevilla 17:30 Real Madrid Celta Vigo 20:00 Atlético de Madrid Las Palmas 13:00 Rayo Vallecano Girona 15:15 Almeria Villarreal 17:30 Alaves Barcelona 20:00 Athletic Bilbao Valencia 20:00 Cadiz Girona 20:00 Celta Vigo

