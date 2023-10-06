AdAd

Manchester United vs Brentford Preview

Gamingtips Staff October 6, 2023 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Manchester United vs Brentford

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Old Trafford

Date: 7th October 2023

Kick-off time – 15:00 GMT

After their midweek exertions in the Champions League, Manchester United will return to the Premier League this Saturday as they take on struggling Brentford at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils, who are facing a difficult time, come into this tie looking to get back to winning ways after back-to-back defeats to Crystal Palace and Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League. Against the Turkish side, Erik ten Hag’s side twice squandered the lead on their way to a 3-2 loss.

The under-fire Dutchman admitted his side are in the midst of a “very difficult period”. However, even his assessment doesn’t quite do the Red Devils’ situation justice, with United losing six of their first ten matches of a season for the first time since 1986/87.

Before now, a return to Old Trafford would have been celebrated. But after going over a year unbeaten, the Red Devils have lost three of their last four home matches and another reverse here could see them lose three league games in a row at Old Trafford for the first time since 1979.

However, ahead of this tie, the only encouragement for optimistic United fans is that Brentford themselves have terrible form in this fixture, having lost their last five H2H visits to Old Trafford, not winning at United since February 1937.

The visitors also make the trip to Old Trafford in dire form, having won just one of their last seven games in all competitions (D3, L3). Their only success in that sequence came over Newport County of League Two, whom they needed a penalty shootout to beat.

Manager Thomas Frank thinks his team are in a spell where they “can’t get over the line” but believes it’s “a matter of time” before they turn that around. The Danish coach won’t mind another away clash then, as his side have won three of their last six on the road (D1, L2) in the Premier League. Two of those wins coming against traditional ‘big six’ sides in Chelsea and Tottenham, while their only league win of 2023/24 also came away from home.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

October 7, 2023
Burnley 15:00 Chelsea
Everton 15:00 AFC Bournemouth
Fulham 15:00 Sheffield United
Manchester United 15:00 Brentford
Crystal Palace 17:30 Nottingham Forest
October 8, 2023
Brighton & Hov… 14:00 Liverpool
West Ham United 14:00 Newcastle United
Wolverhampton Wanderers 14:00 Aston Villa
Arsenal 16:30 Manchester City
October 21, 2023
Liverpool 12:30 Everton
AFC Bournemouth 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Brentford 15:00 Burnley
Manchester City 15:00 Brighton & Hov…
Newcastle United 15:00 Crystal Palace
Nottingham Forest 15:00 Luton Town
Chelsea 17:30 Arsenal
Sheffield United 20:00 Manchester United
October 22, 2023
Aston Villa 16:30 West Ham United
October 23, 2023
Tottenham Hotspur 20:00 Fulham
October 27, 2023
Crystal Palace 20:00 Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Tottenham Hotspur 8 6 2 0 18 8 +10 20
2 Manchester City 7 6 0 1 17 5 +12 18
3 Arsenal 7 5 2 0 15 6 +9 17
4 Liverpool 7 5 1 1 16 7 +9 16
5 Aston Villa 7 5 0 2 18 11 +7 15
6 Brighton & Hov… 7 5 0 2 19 14 +5 15
7 West Ham United 7 4 1 2 13 10 +3 13
8 Newcastle United 7 4 0 3 18 7 +11 12
9 Crystal Palace 7 3 2 2 7 7 +0 11
10 Manchester United 7 3 0 4 7 11 -4 9
11 Chelsea 7 2 2 3 7 6 +1 8
12 Nottingham Forest 7 2 2 3 8 10 -2 8
13 Fulham 7 2 2 3 5 12 -7 8
14 Brentford 7 1 4 2 10 10 +0 7
15 Wolverhampton Wanderers 7 2 1 4 8 13 -5 7
16 Everton 7 1 1 5 6 12 -6 4
17 Luton Town 8 1 1 6 6 15 -9 4
18 Burnley 7 1 1 5 6 16 -10 4
19 AFC Bournemouth 7 0 3 4 5 15 -10 3
20 Sheffield United 7 0 1 6 5 19 -14 1

Check Also

Arsenal vs Manchester City Preview

Premier League leaders Manchester City will look to keep their place at the top of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | This content must not be shared with minors | gamblingtherapy.org

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.