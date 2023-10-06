Manchester United vs Brentford Preview

Manchester United vs Brentford Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Old Trafford Date: 7th October 2023 Kick-off time – 15:00 GMT

After their midweek exertions in the Champions League, Manchester United will return to the Premier League this Saturday as they take on struggling Brentford at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils, who are facing a difficult time, come into this tie looking to get back to winning ways after back-to-back defeats to Crystal Palace and Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League. Against the Turkish side, Erik ten Hag’s side twice squandered the lead on their way to a 3-2 loss.

The under-fire Dutchman admitted his side are in the midst of a “very difficult period”. However, even his assessment doesn’t quite do the Red Devils’ situation justice, with United losing six of their first ten matches of a season for the first time since 1986/87.

Before now, a return to Old Trafford would have been celebrated. But after going over a year unbeaten, the Red Devils have lost three of their last four home matches and another reverse here could see them lose three league games in a row at Old Trafford for the first time since 1979.

However, ahead of this tie, the only encouragement for optimistic United fans is that Brentford themselves have terrible form in this fixture, having lost their last five H2H visits to Old Trafford, not winning at United since February 1937.

The visitors also make the trip to Old Trafford in dire form, having won just one of their last seven games in all competitions (D3, L3). Their only success in that sequence came over Newport County of League Two, whom they needed a penalty shootout to beat.

Manager Thomas Frank thinks his team are in a spell where they “can’t get over the line” but believes it’s “a matter of time” before they turn that around. The Danish coach won’t mind another away clash then, as his side have won three of their last six on the road (D1, L2) in the Premier League. Two of those wins coming against traditional ‘big six’ sides in Chelsea and Tottenham, while their only league win of 2023/24 also came away from home.

Burnley 15:00 Chelsea Everton 15:00 AFC Bournemouth Fulham 15:00 Sheffield United Manchester United 15:00 Brentford Crystal Palace 17:30 Nottingham Forest Brighton & Hov… 14:00 Liverpool West Ham United 14:00 Newcastle United Wolverhampton Wanderers 14:00 Aston Villa Arsenal 16:30 Manchester City Liverpool 12:30 Everton AFC Bournemouth 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Brentford 15:00 Burnley Manchester City 15:00 Brighton & Hov… Newcastle United 15:00 Crystal Palace Nottingham Forest 15:00 Luton Town Chelsea 17:30 Arsenal Sheffield United 20:00 Manchester United Aston Villa 16:30 West Ham United Tottenham Hotspur 20:00 Fulham Crystal Palace 20:00 Tottenham Hotspur

