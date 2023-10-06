Arsenal vs Manchester City Preview

Arsenal vs Manchester City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Emirates Stadium Date: 8th October 2023 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Premier League leaders Manchester City will look to keep their place at the top of the league table this Sunday when they travel to London to face fellow title contenders Arsenal.

The Gunners have made an unbeaten start to the Premier League season, taking 17 points from the available 21 (W5, D2). But they were beaten in midweek by Ligue 1 side Lens in the Champions League, ending an unbeaten start to the season in all competitions.

As such Mikel Arteta’s side will be desperate to bounce back here and get maximum points to ensure that they enter the international break ahead of Manchester City, who beat them to the title last season.

The Gunners have been unlucky against the Cityzens in the Premier League, losing their last 12 head-to-head league meetings by an aggregate score of 33-5. The London club beat City in the Community Shield this season, though, so they will be pumped and optimistic about their chances of winning against a City side missing a few key players.

Pep Guardiola’s side will be without the services of Kevin de Bruyne and Rodri for this tie, with the latter still serving a three-game ban for his red card against Nottingham Forest. City lost the two games he didn’t feature against Newcastle and Wolverhampton Wanderers last time out.

But with the Spanish midfield maestro back in the starting XI, the Cityzens returned to winning ways in midweek, beating RB Leipzig 3-1 in the Champions League.

Although his absence will be felt at the Emirates, Guardiola has enough cover, with summer signing Matheus Nunes and Kalvin Phillips able to replace him. While they are not as efficient as the Spanish midfielder, Guardiola will hope to get the best from his team as he targets a 13th consecutive league win over Arsenal.

