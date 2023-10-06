AdAd

Arsenal vs Manchester City Preview

Arsenal vs Manchester City

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Emirates Stadium

Date: 8th October 2023

Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Premier League leaders Manchester City will look to keep their place at the top of the league table this Sunday when they travel to London to face fellow title contenders Arsenal.

The Gunners have made an unbeaten start to the Premier League season, taking 17 points from the available 21 (W5, D2). But they were beaten in midweek by Ligue 1 side Lens in the Champions League, ending an unbeaten start to the season in all competitions.

As such Mikel Arteta’s side will be desperate to bounce back here and get maximum points to ensure that they enter the international break ahead of Manchester City, who beat them to the title last season.

The Gunners have been unlucky against the Cityzens in the Premier League, losing their last 12 head-to-head league meetings by an aggregate score of 33-5. The London club beat City in the Community Shield this season, though, so they will be pumped and optimistic about their chances of winning against a City side missing a few key players.

Pep Guardiola’s side will be without the services of Kevin de Bruyne and Rodri for this tie, with the latter still serving a three-game ban for his red card against Nottingham Forest. City lost the two games he didn’t feature against Newcastle and Wolverhampton Wanderers last time out.

But with the Spanish midfield maestro back in the starting XI, the Cityzens returned to winning ways in midweek, beating RB Leipzig 3-1 in the Champions League.

Although his absence will be felt at the Emirates, Guardiola has enough cover, with summer signing Matheus Nunes and Kalvin Phillips able to replace him. While they are not as efficient as the Spanish midfielder, Guardiola will hope to get the best from his team as he targets a 13th consecutive league win over Arsenal.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

October 7, 2023
Burnley 15:00 Chelsea
Everton 15:00 AFC Bournemouth
Fulham 15:00 Sheffield United
Manchester United 15:00 Brentford
Crystal Palace 17:30 Nottingham Forest
October 8, 2023
Brighton & Hov… 14:00 Liverpool
West Ham United 14:00 Newcastle United
Wolverhampton Wanderers 14:00 Aston Villa
Arsenal 16:30 Manchester City
October 21, 2023
Liverpool 12:30 Everton
AFC Bournemouth 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Brentford 15:00 Burnley
Manchester City 15:00 Brighton & Hov…
Newcastle United 15:00 Crystal Palace
Nottingham Forest 15:00 Luton Town
Chelsea 17:30 Arsenal
Sheffield United 20:00 Manchester United
October 22, 2023
Aston Villa 16:30 West Ham United
October 23, 2023
Tottenham Hotspur 20:00 Fulham
October 27, 2023
Crystal Palace 20:00 Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Tottenham Hotspur 8 6 2 0 18 8 +10 20
2 Manchester City 7 6 0 1 17 5 +12 18
3 Arsenal 7 5 2 0 15 6 +9 17
4 Liverpool 7 5 1 1 16 7 +9 16
5 Aston Villa 7 5 0 2 18 11 +7 15
6 Brighton & Hov… 7 5 0 2 19 14 +5 15
7 West Ham United 7 4 1 2 13 10 +3 13
8 Newcastle United 7 4 0 3 18 7 +11 12
9 Crystal Palace 7 3 2 2 7 7 +0 11
10 Manchester United 7 3 0 4 7 11 -4 9
11 Chelsea 7 2 2 3 7 6 +1 8
12 Nottingham Forest 7 2 2 3 8 10 -2 8
13 Fulham 7 2 2 3 5 12 -7 8
14 Brentford 7 1 4 2 10 10 +0 7
15 Wolverhampton Wanderers 7 2 1 4 8 13 -5 7
16 Everton 7 1 1 5 6 12 -6 4
17 Luton Town 8 1 1 6 6 15 -9 4
18 Burnley 7 1 1 5 6 16 -10 4
19 AFC Bournemouth 7 0 3 4 5 15 -10 3
20 Sheffield United 7 0 1 6 5 19 -14 1

