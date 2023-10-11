Spain vs Scotland Preview

Spain vs Scotland Competition – Euro 2024 Qualification Stadium: Estadio Olímpico de la Cartuja Date: 12th October 2023 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Spain will resume their quest to play next year’s European Championship this Thursday when they welcome Scotland to the Estadio de La Cartuja for Round Seven of the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

La Roja will head into this fixture with revenge on their minds after they were beaten 2-0 in Glasgow and left furious at their hosts’ style of play. But the hosts have found their footballing feet since the reverse fixture, winning four straight matches in all competitions while scoring an impressive 13 goals across their two most recent qualifiying games.

Winning this game is crucial for Luis de la Fuente’s side as it will extend the distance between them and the chasing pack in Group A. A defeat could otherwise potentially see them leapfrogged by Norway in the race for second position.

They are fancied with bookies to win this game despite the distractions from the fallout of the Luis Rubiales fiasco, as their home form puts them in a position to win here given that Spain have won their last 24 consecutive home Euro qualifying matches, 16 of which were accompanied by a clean sheet.

Scotland will be desperate to frustrate Spain here, with the visitors on the brink of making history. The Tartan Army needs just a single point from this clash to secure safe passage to the Euros in 2024.

They have the confidence to get a good result, given that they have won their last five Euro qualifying games. They’ll have to end Spain’s four-year period of home clean sheets in Euro qualifying games to stand a chance.

In all honesty, Steve Clarke’s men have every right to be confident of being the ones to do it, given that they are six points clear of Spain in Group A. The Tartan Army are also unbeaten in each of their last nine competitive internationals (W8, D1).