Denmark vs Kazakhstan Preview

Denmark vs Kazakhstan Competition – Euro 2024 Qualification Stadium: Parken Date: 14th October 2023 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Denmark will continue their quest for a place in Germany’s European Championship next year when they welcome Kazakhstan to the Parken Stadium this Saturday.

The hosts are one of the most consistent teams in the European Championship, only missing twice in the last ten tournaments however the 1992 winners still have work to do to book their place in Germany next year as they come into this round of games sitting second in a tightly compacted Group H, where only one point separates the top four teams after six rounds of fixtures.

But confidence should be high for the Red and Whites ahead of this fixture after winning three of their last four games which propelled them up the table (D1).

Kasper Hjulmand’s side are also on a sensational run of form at home, where only eventual UEFA Nations League (UNL) runners-up Croatia have managed to beat them in 17 outings outside of major tournaments since September 2020 (W15, D1). They will fancy their chances of beating a Kazakhstan side who have lost four of their five H2Hs (W1).

The visitors will not be fazed by their hosts’ record having beaten them already in this qualifying round. That victory came in March this year when Abat Aymbetov’s late strike secured a 3-2 success over Denmark as the Hawks remarkably came from 2-0 down to secure their fourth victory in five matches leaving them just one point behind the Danes in Group H.

Two of those wins came away from home against San Marino and Northern Ireland, meaning Magomed Adiyev’s side will be unfazed as they target a third successive victory on their travels for the first time.