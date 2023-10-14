Norway vs Spain Preview

Norway vs Spain Competition – Euro 2024 Qualification Stadium: Ullevaal Stadion Date: 15th October 2023 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Norway’s attempt to feature in the 2024 European Championship in Germany continues this Sunday as they welcome Spain to the Ullevall Stadion for a must-win qualifier game.

The hosts come into this tie sitting third in Group A, two points behind Spain so this is a crucial game for them as anything short of a win will see them fail to qualify for Euro 2024.

That said, even if they can pull off a win here, which will be their first victory over Spain since 2000 (D1, L4), they may still not qualify as Spain have played a game less.

But given that they enter this game on the back of a fine four-game winning run, they will be confident of winning here and giving themselves a chance of overtaking Spain in the group, albeit temporarily.

Meanwhile, Spain ensured that they kept their chances of playing in Germany next year in their hands with a huge yet controversial 2-0 win over Scotland.

That win means they can afford to lose here if only they can defeat lowly Cyprus and Georgia. Even if catastrophe strikes for Luis De La Fuente’s men, and they fail to win any of those games, they have a play-off spot to fall back on due to their impressive exploits in the UEFA Nations League.

Fans may not need to fear given La Roja have won all but one of their games under De La Fuente’s current reign (W6, L1). They also have a formidable record away from home in European Championship qualifying away games, having lost just four times on their travels at this stage of the competition this century (W18, D5), with an impressive 12 of those victories coming without reply.