Chelsea vs Arsenal Preview

Chelsea vs Arsenal Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Stamford Bridge Date: 21st October 2023 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT Premier League football returns this weekend with Chelsea and Arsenal doing battle at Stamford Bridge in the 63rd head-to-head meeting between both sides in the Premier League era. Chelsea have won 20 of the previous meetings, while Arsenal have 25 wins but both sides come into this tie in good mood following huge wins just before the international break. After a series of poor results, the Blues found their feet just before the break with a trio of wins over Brighton (1-0), Fulham (2-0), and Burnley (4-1). Their success at Burnley was the first time they have scored 4+ goals in a match in 71 outings across all competitions and was also the first time they came from behind to win a PL away game since October 2022. They will need that fighting spirit to win their first home league game since August and also beat an Arsenal side who have won three of their last five visits to Stamford Bridge. Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta’s side could become the first side to secure four straight victories at Stamford Bridge since Watford achieved that feat in 1986 if they win here. The Gunners entered the international break in tidy form, maintaining their unbeaten start to the PL season with an impressive 1-0 win over Manchester City. Back on the road and with confidence sky-high, the visitors are chasing more history here as they bid to add a fourth PL away clean sheet to the three they’ve already accumulated so far this season (W3). The Gunners have never opened a league campaign with four consecutive away clean sheets, although they went close to doing so in 1995/96, also achieving a streak of three, but a 1-0 defeat by none other than Chelsea stopped them in their tracks. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
