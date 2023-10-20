AdAd

AC Milan vs Juventus Preview

Gamingtips Staff October 20, 2023 Featured Articles Leave a comment

AC Milan vs Juventus

Competition – Serie A

Stadium – Giuseppe Meazza

Date: 22nd October 2023

Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Serie A resumes this weekend with a blockbuster match between AC Milan and Juventus at the San Siro stadium on Sunday.

AC Milan come into this game high in confidence after entering the international break sitting top of the Serie A table after eight rounds. Their most recent outing saw them record a narrow 1-0 win away to Genoa, a game which saw Olivier Giroud take the gloves for a crucial double save in the dying minutes after their goalkeeper Mike Maignan was sent off.

That chaotic match also saw left back Theo Hernández receive yet another yellow card and coach Stefano Pioli will have to do without those two crucial players in this match against Juventus.

The Rossoneri will fancy their chances of winning here as they are currently enjoying a six-game winning streak at home in Serie A.

To achieve that, they need a perfect defencive approach as they have not conceded in three competitive home outings (W2, D1).

Meanwhile, Juventus travel to the San Siro looking to win their first match against Stefano Piolli’s side since a 3-1 on this ground in 2021. Since then, Max Allegri’s side have lost three times to Milan (D2), including both league games last season.

But they come into this tie in decent form as they have won 17 points from their opening eight games (W5, D2, L1). That point tally represents their best on-field start to the new Serie A season in four years and they will be desperate to enjoy another positive outing on Sunday.

The visitors boast three consecutive clean sheets after winning another Derby della Mole in which they beat Torino 2-0 just before the international break. But travelling hasn’t brought much pleasure to their fans recently and that’s because the Old Lady followed up two clean sheet victories with a 4-2 defeat to Sassuolo and an unconvincing 0-0 draw against Atalanta.

This game gets underway at 19:45 BST.

Other fixtures taking place this week in Serie A:

October 21, 2023
Verona 14:00 SSC Napoli
Torino 17:00 Inter Milan
Sassuolo 19:45 Lazio
October 22, 2023
Roma 11:30 Monza
Bologna 14:00 Frosinone
Salernitana 14:00 Cagliari
Atalanta 17:00 Genoa
AC Milan 19:45 Juventus
October 23, 2023
Udinese 17:30 Lecce
Fiorentina 19:45 Empoli
October 27, 2023
Genoa 19:45 Salernitana
October 28, 2023
Sassuolo 14:00 Bologna
Lecce 17:00 Torino
Juventus 19:45 Verona
October 29, 2023
Cagliari 13:30 Frosinone
Monza 16:00 Udinese
Inter Milan 19:00 Roma
SSC Napoli 21:45 AC Milan
October 30, 2023
Empoli 19:30 Atalanta
Lazio 21:45 Fiorentina

Serie A Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 AC Milan 8 7 0 1 16 8 +8 21
2 Inter Milan 8 6 1 1 21 5 +16 19
3 Juventus 8 5 2 1 14 6 +8 17
4 Fiorentina 8 5 2 1 18 11 +7 17
5 SSC Napoli 8 4 2 2 17 9 +8 14
6 Atalanta 8 4 1 3 13 8 +5 13
7 Monza 8 3 3 2 8 7 +1 12
8 Frosinone 8 3 3 2 11 11 +0 12
9 Lecce 8 3 3 2 9 10 -1 12
10 Roma 8 3 2 3 19 12 +7 11
11 Bologna 8 2 5 1 8 6 +2 11
12 Sassuolo 8 3 1 4 12 14 -2 10
13 Lazio 8 3 1 4 10 12 -2 10
14 Torino 8 2 3 3 6 9 -3 9
15 Genoa 8 2 2 4 10 12 -2 8
16 Verona 8 2 2 4 5 8 -3 8
17 Udinese 8 0 5 3 4 12 -8 5
18 Empoli 8 1 1 6 1 16 -15 4
19 Salernitana 8 0 3 5 4 17 -13 3
20 Cagliari 8 0 2 6 3 16 -13 2

Check Also

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham Preview

Surprise Premier League leaders Tottenham will look to continue their immense start to the season ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | This content must not be shared with minors | gamblingtherapy.org

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.