AC Milan vs Juventus Preview

AC Milan vs Juventus Competition – Serie A Stadium – Giuseppe Meazza Date: 22nd October 2023 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Serie A resumes this weekend with a blockbuster match between AC Milan and Juventus at the San Siro stadium on Sunday.

AC Milan come into this game high in confidence after entering the international break sitting top of the Serie A table after eight rounds. Their most recent outing saw them record a narrow 1-0 win away to Genoa, a game which saw Olivier Giroud take the gloves for a crucial double save in the dying minutes after their goalkeeper Mike Maignan was sent off.

That chaotic match also saw left back Theo Hernández receive yet another yellow card and coach Stefano Pioli will have to do without those two crucial players in this match against Juventus.

The Rossoneri will fancy their chances of winning here as they are currently enjoying a six-game winning streak at home in Serie A.

To achieve that, they need a perfect defencive approach as they have not conceded in three competitive home outings (W2, D1).

Meanwhile, Juventus travel to the San Siro looking to win their first match against Stefano Piolli’s side since a 3-1 on this ground in 2021. Since then, Max Allegri’s side have lost three times to Milan (D2), including both league games last season.

But they come into this tie in decent form as they have won 17 points from their opening eight games (W5, D2, L1). That point tally represents their best on-field start to the new Serie A season in four years and they will be desperate to enjoy another positive outing on Sunday.

The visitors boast three consecutive clean sheets after winning another Derby della Mole in which they beat Torino 2-0 just before the international break. But travelling hasn’t brought much pleasure to their fans recently and that’s because the Old Lady followed up two clean sheet victories with a 4-2 defeat to Sassuolo and an unconvincing 0-0 draw against Atalanta.

This game gets underway at 19:45 BST.

Other fixtures taking place this week in Serie A:

Verona 14:00 SSC Napoli Torino 17:00 Inter Milan Sassuolo 19:45 Lazio Roma 11:30 Monza Bologna 14:00 Frosinone Salernitana 14:00 Cagliari Atalanta 17:00 Genoa AC Milan 19:45 Juventus Udinese 17:30 Lecce Fiorentina 19:45 Empoli Genoa 19:45 Salernitana Sassuolo 14:00 Bologna Lecce 17:00 Torino Juventus 19:45 Verona Cagliari 13:30 Frosinone Monza 16:00 Udinese Inter Milan 19:00 Roma SSC Napoli 21:45 AC Milan Empoli 19:30 Atalanta Lazio 21:45 Fiorentina

Serie A Table