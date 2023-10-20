AC Milan vs Juventus Preview

AC Milan vs Juventus Competition – Serie A Stadium – Giuseppe Meazza Date: 22nd October 2023 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT Serie A resumes this weekend with a blockbuster match between AC Milan and Juventus at the San Siro stadium on Sunday. AC Milan come into this game high in confidence after entering the international break sitting top of the Serie A table after eight rounds. Their most recent outing saw them record a narrow 1-0 win away to Genoa, a game which saw Olivier Giroud take the gloves for a crucial double save in the dying minutes after their goalkeeper Mike Maignan was sent off. That chaotic match also saw left back Theo Hernández receive yet another yellow card and coach Stefano Pioli will have to do without those two crucial players in this match against Juventus. The Rossoneri will fancy their chances of winning here as they are currently enjoying a six-game winning streak at home in Serie A. To achieve that, they need a perfect defencive approach as they have not conceded in three competitive home outings (W2, D1). Meanwhile, Juventus travel to the San Siro looking to win their first match against Stefano Piolli’s side since a 3-1 on this ground in 2021. Since then, Max Allegri’s side have lost three times to Milan (D2), including both league games last season. But they come into this tie in decent form as they have won 17 points from their opening eight games (W5, D2, L1). That point tally represents their best on-field start to the new Serie A season in four years and they will be desperate to enjoy another positive outing on Sunday. The visitors boast three consecutive clean sheets after winning another Derby della Mole in which they beat Torino 2-0 just before the international break. But travelling hasn’t brought much pleasure to their fans recently and that’s because the Old Lady followed up two clean sheet victories with a 4-2 defeat to Sassuolo and an unconvincing 0-0 draw against Atalanta. This game gets underway at 19:45 BST. Other fixtures taking place this week in Serie A:
October 21, 2023 Verona
14:00
SSC Napoli
Torino
17:00
Inter Milan
Sassuolo
19:45
Lazio
October 22, 2023 Roma
11:30
Monza
Bologna
14:00
Frosinone
Salernitana
14:00
Cagliari
Atalanta
17:00
Genoa
AC Milan
19:45
Juventus
October 23, 2023 Udinese
17:30
Lecce
Fiorentina
19:45
Empoli
October 27, 2023 Genoa
19:45
Salernitana
October 28, 2023 Sassuolo
14:00
Bologna
Lecce
17:00
Torino
Juventus
19:45
Verona
October 29, 2023 Cagliari
13:30
Frosinone
Monza
16:00
Udinese
Inter Milan
19:00
Roma
SSC Napoli
21:45
AC Milan
October 30, 2023 Empoli
19:30
Atalanta
Lazio
21:45
Fiorentina
Serie A Table
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
AC Milan
8
7
0
1
16
8
+8
21
2
Inter Milan
8
6
1
1
21
5
+16
19
3
Juventus
8
5
2
1
14
6
+8
17
4
Fiorentina
8
5
2
1
18
11
+7
17
5
SSC Napoli
8
4
2
2
17
9
+8
14
6
Atalanta
8
4
1
3
13
8
+5
13
7
Monza
8
3
3
2
8
7
+1
12
8
Frosinone
8
3
3
2
11
11
+0
12
9
Lecce
8
3
3
2
9
10
-1
12
10
Roma
8
3
2
3
19
12
+7
11
11
Bologna
8
2
5
1
8
6
+2
11
12
Sassuolo
8
3
1
4
12
14
-2
10
13
Lazio
8
3
1
4
10
12
-2
10
14
Torino
8
2
3
3
6
9
-3
9
15
Genoa
8
2
2
4
10
12
-2
8
16
Verona
8
2
2
4
5
8
-3
8
17
Udinese
8
0
5
3
4
12
-8
5
18
Empoli
8
1
1
6
1
16
-15
4
19
Salernitana
8
0
3
5
4
17
-13
3
20
Cagliari
8
0
2
6
3
16
-13
2
