Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham Preview

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: 23rd October 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Surprise Premier League leaders Tottenham will look to continue their immense start to the season when they welcome fellow London club Fulham to North London this Monday. Ange Posteclogu’s side, alongside Arsenal, are still unbeaten after eight rounds of Premier League games, leaving them at the top of the pile on goal difference. Spurs fans would have enjoyed the sight of their beloved side sitting pretty atop the PL table over the last couple of weeks. But that will likely change before they play on Monday given that Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool all play on Saturday. Regardless of where they find themselves, they will fancy their chances of keeping their place and continue their remarkable life under new manager Postecoglou, who alongside James Maddison and Son Heung-Min have picked up manager and player of the month awards already this season. Meanwhile, while Tottenham are flying in their first season under Ange Postecoglou, Fulham have failed to hit the heights of last season under Marco Silva although they come into this tie sitting comfortably in mid-table. The Cottagers entered the international break in decent five-game form (W3, D1, L1), a run which culminated with a 3-1 victory over newly promoted Sheffield United. Next on their agenda must be to register a first pair of back-to-back victories since May. But achieving that feat here will be difficult given their terrible form in London derbies. Silva’s side have failed to win each of their last ten PL London derbies (D4, L6), a run which includes four already this season (D2, L2). They also have terrible away form having conceded seven goals in three road trips since winning 1-0 in their first away league game of the campaign. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
October 21, 2023 Liverpool
12:30
Everton
Newcastle United
15:00
Crystal Palace
Nottingham Forest
15:00
Luton Town
AFC Bournemouth
15:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester City
15:00
Brighton & Hov…
Brentford
15:00
Burnley
Chelsea
17:30
Arsenal
Sheffield United
20:00
Manchester United
October 22, 2023 Aston Villa
16:30
West Ham United
October 23, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur
20:00
Fulham
October 27, 2023 Crystal Palace
20:00
Tottenham Hotspur
October 28, 2023 Chelsea
12:30
Brentford
AFC Bournemouth
15:00
Burnley
Arsenal
15:00
Sheffield United
Wolverhampton Wanderers
17:30
Newcastle United
October 29, 2023 West Ham United
15:00
Everton
Liverpool
16:00
Nottingham Forest
Brighton & Hov…
16:00
Fulham
Aston Villa
16:00
Luton Town
Manchester United
17:30
Manchester City
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Tottenham Hotspur
8
6
2
0
18
8
+10
20
2
Arsenal
8
6
2
0
16
6
+10
20
3
Manchester City
8
6
0
2
17
6
+11
18
4
Liverpool
8
5
2
1
18
9
+9
17
5
Aston Villa
8
5
1
2
19
12
+7
16
6
Brighton & Hov…
8
5
1
2
21
16
+5
16
7
West Ham United
8
4
2
2
15
12
+3
14
8
Newcastle United
8
4
1
3
20
9
+11
13
9
Crystal Palace
8
3
3
2
7
7
+0
12
10
Manchester United
8
4
0
4
9
12
-3
12
11
Chelsea
8
3
2
3
11
7
+4
11
12
Fulham
8
3
2
3
8
13
-5
11
13
Nottingham Forest
8
2
3
3
8
10
-2
9
14
Wolverhampton Wanderers
8
2
2
4
9
14
-5
8
15
Brentford
8
1
4
3
11
12
-1
7
16
Everton
8
2
1
5
9
12
-3
7
17
Luton Town
8
1
1
6
6
15
-9
4
18
Burnley
8
1
1
6
7
20
-13
4
19
AFC Bournemouth
8
0
3
5
5
18
-13
3
20
Sheffield United
8
0
1
7
6
22
-16
1
