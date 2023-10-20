Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham Preview

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: 23rd October 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Surprise Premier League leaders Tottenham will look to continue their immense start to the season when they welcome fellow London club Fulham to North London this Monday.

Ange Posteclogu’s side, alongside Arsenal, are still unbeaten after eight rounds of Premier League games, leaving them at the top of the pile on goal difference. Spurs fans would have enjoyed the sight of their beloved side sitting pretty atop the PL table over the last couple of weeks. But that will likely change before they play on Monday given that Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool all play on Saturday.

Regardless of where they find themselves, they will fancy their chances of keeping their place and continue their remarkable life under new manager Postecoglou, who alongside James Maddison and Son Heung-Min have picked up manager and player of the month awards already this season.

Meanwhile, while Tottenham are flying in their first season under Ange Postecoglou, Fulham have failed to hit the heights of last season under Marco Silva although they come into this tie sitting comfortably in mid-table.

The Cottagers entered the international break in decent five-game form (W3, D1, L1), a run which culminated with a 3-1 victory over newly promoted Sheffield United.

Next on their agenda must be to register a first pair of back-to-back victories since May. But achieving that feat here will be difficult given their terrible form in London derbies.

Silva’s side have failed to win each of their last ten PL London derbies (D4, L6), a run which includes four already this season (D2, L2). They also have terrible away form having conceded seven goals in three road trips since winning 1-0 in their first away league game of the campaign.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Liverpool 12:30 Everton Newcastle United 15:00 Crystal Palace Nottingham Forest 15:00 Luton Town AFC Bournemouth 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Manchester City 15:00 Brighton & Hov… Brentford 15:00 Burnley Chelsea 17:30 Arsenal Sheffield United 20:00 Manchester United Aston Villa 16:30 West Ham United Tottenham Hotspur 20:00 Fulham Crystal Palace 20:00 Tottenham Hotspur Chelsea 12:30 Brentford AFC Bournemouth 15:00 Burnley Arsenal 15:00 Sheffield United Wolverhampton Wanderers 17:30 Newcastle United West Ham United 15:00 Everton Liverpool 16:00 Nottingham Forest Brighton & Hov… 16:00 Fulham Aston Villa 16:00 Luton Town Manchester United 17:30 Manchester City

