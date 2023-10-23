Sevilla vs Arsenal Preview

Sevilla vs Arsenal Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium: Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Date: 24th October 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

The UEFA Champions League returns this week with Arsenal travelling to Spain to face Sevilla in the Third Round of the group games.

Sevilla come into this tie full of confidence after a credible 1-1 draw with Real Madrid. The hosts, who sacked their coach Jose Luis Mendilibar during the international break despite helping them win the Europa League last season are looking for some stability after a poor start to the season.

They have started well under new boss Diego Alonso, who admitted after the Real Madrid game he is aware of the size of the challenge that awaits here. But the Spanish coach is inexperienced at this level, with this game against Arsenal his first-ever managerial match in the UCL.

He’ll hope to have beginner’s luck on his side as he attempts to extend his side’s respectable unbeaten record in their last five outings at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium (W2, D3).

Like their hosts, Arsenal faced a formidable opponent at the weekend and were able to snatch a credible 2-2 draw in the game despite being two goals down with 15 minutes to play.

Having shown their title credentials over the weekend, they will be desperate to justify their favourites tag in Group B. The Gunners began their UCL campaign with a huge 4-0 win over PSV at home but were beaten at Lens last time.

That loss means they must win here to keep their chances of topping this group firmly in control. But a win here may be easier said than done for Arsenal, who have a rotten travelling record away to Spanish opposition (W3, D3, L11).