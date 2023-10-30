VfL Wolfsburg vs RB Leipzig Preview

VfL Wolfsburg vs RB Leipzig Competition – DFB Pokal Stadium: Volkswagen Arena Date: 31st October 2023 Kick-off time – 17:00 GMT

DFB Pokal holders RB Leipzig will resume their quest to win this cup for the third straight time when they travel to the Volkswagen Arena to face Wolfsburg.

The hosts began this season’s DFB Pokal with a huge 6-0 win away at Makkabi Berlin, with 21-year-old Portuguese star Tiago Tomas scoring a brace.

But since that win, they have endured mixed results, with five losses in their last nine games (W4). Three of those losses came in their last three games, with the 3-2 defeat to Augsburg at the weekend leaving the hosts in ninth place.

However, Niko Kovac’s side can expect to do well here given that they have been decent at home. They have won three of their games at the Volkswagen Arena this season, with high-flying Bayer Leverkusen the only side to go home with maximum points from this ground.

Although their home form is strong, they have won just two times at home against RB Leipzig in their last ten head-to-head games (D5, L3).

Meanwhile, Leipzig will be looking to make it four consecutive wins when they travel to the Volkswagen Arena. The visitors endured a poor run of form just before the international break, going four games without a win.

But since the international break, they have won all three games they have played scoring 12 times in that period. They will hope for less drama in this game having narrowly escaped in their last DFB Pokal outing against Wehen (3-2 away win).