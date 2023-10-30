Manchester United vs Newcastle United Preview

Manchester United vs Newcastle United Competition – Carabao Cup Stadium: Old Trafford Date: 1st November 2023 Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT

Manchester United will look to bounce back from their Derby Day defeat to fierce rivals Manchester City when they take on Newcastle this Wednesday.

Both sides met in the finals of this competition last season, with United going home with the trophy. The Red Devils will now hope to continue their impressive home record against Eddie Howe’s side, having not lost to the Magpies at Old Trafford since 2013 (W7, D2).

But things aren’t pretty for Erik ten Hag’s men who have lost seven of their opening 14 games in all competitions (W7). Four out of those seven losses have come at home, meaning that even the comforts of Old Trafford doesn’t guarantee they will get a good result here.

Meanwhile, Newcastle continued their decent run of form last weekend as they were held in a 2-2 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers. That result means that Howe’s side have lost just once in their last ten games (W6, D3).

However, only one of those six wins in that period came away from home–an 8-0 win over lowly Sheffield United (D3). The Magpies have the advantage of being the more stable side ahead of this tie despite Sandro Tonali’s ten-month ban.