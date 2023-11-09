AdAd

Athletic Club vs Celta Vigo Preview

Gamingtips Staff November 9, 2023 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Athletic Club vs Celta Vigo

Competition – Spanish Primera Liga

Stadium: San Mamés

Date: 10th November 2023

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

La Liga resumes this weekend as Athletic Bilbao welcome Celta Vigo to the Estadio San Mamés for Round 13 of the 2023/24 season.

Bilbao come into this tie in good shape having beaten Villarreal 3-2 in their last outing to take their points haul of the season to 21 (W6, D3, L3). That points total represents their best total after 12 games in the 21st century, meaning that Ernesto Valverde’s side are on the verge of even more history with a win here.

They will want to keep the positive mood going as they attempt to break into the top four places.

They currently sit in fifth place and they can reduce the gap between them and fourth-placed Atletico Madrid to one point if they win here.

Winning will require that they are more focused and tight at the back after conceding eight in six league games at home.

However, Celta Vigo will unlikely trouble the hosts’ backline much as the visitors have a poor away record this season. In five trips away from home, Celta Vigo have just one win and one draw, which means their last three away league games have ended in losses.

Athletic’s imposing undefeated record of W6, D3 as favourites this season doesn’t bode well for the languishing Celta who sit in the relegation zone (W1, D4, L7), particularly as they themselves haven’t won a single La Liga match as an underdog this season (D1, L4).

Although Rafael Benítez hasn’t enjoyed his tenure at Celta, he will be hoping for better luck at the San Mames where Celta have lost just once in their last four meetings (W2, D1).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

November 24, 2023
Alaves 21:00 Granada
November 25, 2023
Rayo Vallecano 14:00 Barcelona
Valencia 16:15 Celta Vigo
Getafe 18:30 Almeria
Atlético de Madrid 21:00 Mallorca
November 26, 2023
Villarreal 14:00 Osasuna
Real Sociedad 16:15 Sevilla
Cadiz 18:30 Real Madrid
Real Betis 21:00 Las Palmas
November 27, 2023
Girona 21:00 Athletic Bilbao
November 29, 2023
Mallorca 21:00 Cadiz
December 1, 2023
Las Palmas 21:00 Getafe
December 2, 2023
Girona 14:00 Valencia
Athletic Bilbao 16:15 Rayo Vallecano
Real Madrid 18:30 Granada
Osasuna 21:00 Real Sociedad
December 3, 2023
Mallorca 14:00 Alaves
Almeria 16:15 Real Betis
Sevilla 18:30 Villarreal
Barcelona 21:00 Atlético de Madrid

Spanish Primera Liga Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Girona 13 11 1 1 31 16 +15 34
2 Real Madrid 13 10 2 1 28 9 +19 32
3 Barcelona 13 9 3 1 26 13 +13 30
4 Atlético de Madrid 12 9 1 2 29 12 +17 28
5 Athletic Bilbao 13 7 3 3 25 17 +8 24
6 Real Sociedad 13 6 4 3 23 16 +7 22
7 Real Betis 13 5 6 2 17 16 +1 21
8 Las Palmas 13 5 3 5 11 12 -1 18
9 Valencia 13 5 3 5 16 18 -2 18
10 Rayo Vallecano 13 4 6 3 15 17 -2 18
11 Getafe 13 3 7 3 15 17 -2 16
12 Osasuna 13 4 2 7 15 21 -6 14
13 Sevilla 12 2 6 4 18 17 +1 12
14 Villarreal 13 3 3 7 18 24 -6 12
15 Alaves 13 3 3 7 11 18 -7 12
16 Cadiz 12 2 4 6 10 17 -7 10
17 Mallorca 12 1 6 5 12 18 -6 9
18 Celta Vigo 13 1 4 8 14 24 -10 7
19 Granada 13 1 4 8 18 30 -12 7
20 Almeria 13 0 3 10 15 35 -20 3

