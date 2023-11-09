Athletic Club vs Celta Vigo Preview

Athletic Club vs Celta Vigo Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: San Mamés Date: 10th November 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT La Liga resumes this weekend as Athletic Bilbao welcome Celta Vigo to the Estadio San Mamés for Round 13 of the 2023/24 season. Bilbao come into this tie in good shape having beaten Villarreal 3-2 in their last outing to take their points haul of the season to 21 (W6, D3, L3). That points total represents their best total after 12 games in the 21st century, meaning that Ernesto Valverde’s side are on the verge of even more history with a win here. They will want to keep the positive mood going as they attempt to break into the top four places. They currently sit in fifth place and they can reduce the gap between them and fourth-placed Atletico Madrid to one point if they win here. Winning will require that they are more focused and tight at the back after conceding eight in six league games at home. However, Celta Vigo will unlikely trouble the hosts’ backline much as the visitors have a poor away record this season. In five trips away from home, Celta Vigo have just one win and one draw, which means their last three away league games have ended in losses. Athletic’s imposing undefeated record of W6, D3 as favourites this season doesn’t bode well for the languishing Celta who sit in the relegation zone (W1, D4, L7), particularly as they themselves haven’t won a single La Liga match as an underdog this season (D1, L4). Although Rafael Benítez hasn’t enjoyed his tenure at Celta, he will be hoping for better luck at the San Mames where Celta have lost just once in their last four meetings (W2, D1). Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga: Spanish Primera Liga Table
November 24, 2023 Alaves
21:00
Granada
November 25, 2023 Rayo Vallecano
14:00
Barcelona
Valencia
16:15
Celta Vigo
Getafe
18:30
Almeria
Atlético de Madrid
21:00
Mallorca
November 26, 2023 Villarreal
14:00
Osasuna
Real Sociedad
16:15
Sevilla
Cadiz
18:30
Real Madrid
Real Betis
21:00
Las Palmas
November 27, 2023 Girona
21:00
Athletic Bilbao
November 29, 2023 Mallorca
21:00
Cadiz
December 1, 2023 Las Palmas
21:00
Getafe
December 2, 2023 Girona
14:00
Valencia
Athletic Bilbao
16:15
Rayo Vallecano
Real Madrid
18:30
Granada
Osasuna
21:00
Real Sociedad
December 3, 2023 Mallorca
14:00
Alaves
Almeria
16:15
Real Betis
Sevilla
18:30
Villarreal
Barcelona
21:00
Atlético de Madrid
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Girona
13
11
1
1
31
16
+15
34
2
Real Madrid
13
10
2
1
28
9
+19
32
3
Barcelona
13
9
3
1
26
13
+13
30
4
Atlético de Madrid
12
9
1
2
29
12
+17
28
5
Athletic Bilbao
13
7
3
3
25
17
+8
24
6
Real Sociedad
13
6
4
3
23
16
+7
22
7
Real Betis
13
5
6
2
17
16
+1
21
8
Las Palmas
13
5
3
5
11
12
-1
18
9
Valencia
13
5
3
5
16
18
-2
18
10
Rayo Vallecano
13
4
6
3
15
17
-2
18
11
Getafe
13
3
7
3
15
17
-2
16
12
Osasuna
13
4
2
7
15
21
-6
14
13
Sevilla
12
2
6
4
18
17
+1
12
14
Villarreal
13
3
3
7
18
24
-6
12
15
Alaves
13
3
3
7
11
18
-7
12
16
Cadiz
12
2
4
6
10
17
-7
10
17
Mallorca
12
1
6
5
12
18
-6
9
18
Celta Vigo
13
1
4
8
14
24
-10
7
19
Granada
13
1
4
8
18
30
-12
7
20
Almeria
13
0
3
10
15
35
-20
3
