Manchester United vs Luton Town Preview

Manchester United vs Luton Town Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Old Trafford Date: 11th November 2023 Kick-off time – 15:00 GMT Manchester United will return to Premier League action this Saturday when they welcome Luton Town to Old Trafford. The Red Devils have not had the best of starts to the 2023/24 season, with another loss in the Champions League coming in midweek. Erik ten Hag’s side travelled to Denmark in their most recent outing hoping to get a win that would give them a chance to qualify for the next round of the Champions League. But after a bright start that saw them score two goals inside the opening half-hour through Rasmus Hojlund, they lost the plot when Marcus Rashford got a first-half red card, eventually losing the game 4-3. That loss was their ninth in their opening 17 games of the season, leaving them sitting rock bottom in their UCL group. Although they are in the top half of the league, they haven’t had great performances and were only able to get maximum points from Fulham in the closing minutes in their last game. They will aim to take maximum points here at Old Trafford where they have lost back-to-back league games by a 3-0 margin. Luton Town may be the perfect opponent to put that right against, as United are unbeaten in 13 meetings with newly-promoted Premier League (PL) opposition (W12, D1) – winning each of the last ten – two of which came earlier in 2023/24. But the visitors will come into this tie confident of getting a result after their performance against Liverpool that saw them nearly snatch three points but not for a late Luis Diaz goal. Boss Rob Edwards was filled with “pride” at his side’s display that lifted them out of the relegation zone as the Hatters avoided defeat for the second time in three outings. A first trip to Old Trafford since September 1991 beckons, and the visitors will be hoping for a better outing as their side have lost 18 consecutive away H2Hs, with their only such victory coming way back in September 1897 when United were called Newton Heath. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
November 25, 2023 Manchester City
13:30
Liverpool
Burnley
16:00
West Ham United
Luton Town
16:00
Crystal Palace
Newcastle United
16:00
Chelsea
Nottingham Forest
16:00
Brighton & Hov…
Sheffield United
16:00
AFC Bournemouth
Brentford
18:30
Arsenal
November 26, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur
15:00
Aston Villa
Everton
17:30
Manchester United
November 27, 2023 Fulham
21:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers
December 2, 2023 Arsenal
16:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Brentford
16:00
Luton Town
Burnley
16:00
Sheffield United
Nottingham Forest
18:30
Everton
Newcastle United
21:00
Manchester United
December 3, 2023 West Ham United
15:00
Crystal Palace
Chelsea
15:00
Brighton & Hov…
Liverpool
15:00
Fulham
AFC Bournemouth
15:00
Aston Villa
Manchester City
17:30
Tottenham Hotspur
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Manchester City
12
9
1
2
32
12
+20
28
2
Liverpool
12
8
3
1
27
10
+17
27
3
Arsenal
12
8
3
1
26
10
+16
27
4
Tottenham Hotspur
12
8
2
2
24
15
+9
26
5
Aston Villa
12
8
1
3
29
17
+12
25
6
Manchester United
12
7
0
5
13
16
-3
21
7
Newcastle United
12
6
2
4
27
13
+14
20
8
Brighton & Hov…
12
5
4
3
25
21
+4
19
9
West Ham United
12
5
2
5
21
22
-1
17
10
Chelsea
12
4
4
4
21
16
+5
16
11
Brentford
12
4
4
4
19
17
+2
16
12
Wolverhampton Wanderers
12
4
3
5
16
20
-4
15
13
Crystal Palace
12
4
3
5
12
16
-4
15
14
Everton
12
4
2
6
14
17
-3
14
15
Nottingham Forest
12
3
4
5
14
18
-4
13
16
Fulham
12
3
3
6
10
20
-10
12
17
AFC Bournemouth
12
2
3
7
11
27
-16
9
18
Luton Town
12
1
3
8
10
22
-12
6
19
Sheffield United
12
1
2
9
10
31
-21
5
20
Burnley
12
1
1
10
9
30
-21
4
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:
Premier League Table