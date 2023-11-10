AdAd

Manchester United vs Luton Town Preview

Gamingtips Staff November 10, 2023 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Manchester United vs Luton Town

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Old Trafford

Date: 11th November 2023

Kick-off time –  15:00 GMT

Manchester United will return to Premier League action this Saturday when they welcome Luton Town to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have not had the best of starts to the 2023/24 season, with another loss in the Champions League coming in midweek. Erik ten Hag’s side travelled to Denmark in their most recent outing hoping to get a win that would give them a chance to qualify for the next round of the Champions League.

But after a bright start that saw them score two goals inside the opening half-hour through Rasmus Hojlund, they lost the plot when Marcus Rashford got a first-half red card, eventually losing the game 4-3.

That loss was their ninth in their opening 17 games of the season, leaving them sitting rock bottom in their UCL group. Although they are in the top half of the league, they haven’t had great performances and were only able to get maximum points from Fulham in the closing minutes in their last game.

They will aim to take maximum points here at Old Trafford where they have lost back-to-back league games by a 3-0 margin.

Luton Town may be the perfect opponent to put that right against, as United are unbeaten in 13 meetings with newly-promoted Premier League (PL) opposition (W12, D1) – winning each of the last ten – two of which came earlier in 2023/24.

But the visitors will come into this tie confident of getting a result after their performance against Liverpool that saw them nearly snatch three points but not for a late Luis Diaz goal. Boss Rob Edwards was filled with “pride” at his side’s display that lifted them out of the relegation zone as the Hatters avoided defeat for the second time in three outings.

A first trip to Old Trafford since September 1991 beckons, and the visitors will be hoping for a better outing as their side have lost 18 consecutive away H2Hs, with their only such victory coming way back in September 1897 when United were called Newton Heath.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

November 25, 2023
Manchester City 13:30 Liverpool
Burnley 16:00 West Ham United
Luton Town 16:00 Crystal Palace
Newcastle United 16:00 Chelsea
Nottingham Forest 16:00 Brighton & Hov…
Sheffield United 16:00 AFC Bournemouth
Brentford 18:30 Arsenal
November 26, 2023
Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 Aston Villa
Everton 17:30 Manchester United
November 27, 2023
Fulham 21:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
December 2, 2023
Arsenal 16:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Brentford 16:00 Luton Town
Burnley 16:00 Sheffield United
Nottingham Forest 18:30 Everton
Newcastle United 21:00 Manchester United
December 3, 2023
West Ham United 15:00 Crystal Palace
Chelsea 15:00 Brighton & Hov…
Liverpool 15:00 Fulham
AFC Bournemouth 15:00 Aston Villa
Manchester City 17:30 Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Manchester City 12 9 1 2 32 12 +20 28
2 Liverpool 12 8 3 1 27 10 +17 27
3 Arsenal 12 8 3 1 26 10 +16 27
4 Tottenham Hotspur 12 8 2 2 24 15 +9 26
5 Aston Villa 12 8 1 3 29 17 +12 25
6 Manchester United 12 7 0 5 13 16 -3 21
7 Newcastle United 12 6 2 4 27 13 +14 20
8 Brighton & Hov… 12 5 4 3 25 21 +4 19
9 West Ham United 12 5 2 5 21 22 -1 17
10 Chelsea 12 4 4 4 21 16 +5 16
11 Brentford 12 4 4 4 19 17 +2 16
12 Wolverhampton Wanderers 12 4 3 5 16 20 -4 15
13 Crystal Palace 12 4 3 5 12 16 -4 15
14 Everton 12 4 2 6 14 17 -3 14
15 Nottingham Forest 12 3 4 5 14 18 -4 13
16 Fulham 12 3 3 6 10 20 -10 12
17 AFC Bournemouth 12 2 3 7 11 27 -16 9
18 Luton Town 12 1 3 8 10 22 -12 6
19 Sheffield United 12 1 2 9 10 31 -21 5
20 Burnley 12 1 1 10 9 30 -21 4

Check Also

Chelsea vs Manchester City Preview

Chelsea will look to win back-to-back Premier League games for the second time this season ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | This content must not be shared with minors | gamblingtherapy.org

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.