Chelsea vs Manchester City Preview

Chelsea vs Manchester City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Stamford Bridge Date: 12th November 2023 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT Chelsea will look to win back-to-back Premier League games for the second time this season when they welcome defending champions Manchester City to Stamford Bridge this Sunday. The Blues became the first team to defeat Tottenham this season last time out, beating Ange Postecoglou’s side 4-1 in an entertaining game that saw the hosts reduced to nine men. That win was their third away win in all competitions and moved Mauricio Pochettino’s side into the Premier League top half. They hope to become the second side to beat Man City in the league this season. But doing so will require them to better their home record, as they have not won in their last four home league games (D1, L3). Meanwhile, Manchester City will be confident of beating Chelsea given that they have won the last four meetings with the Blues without conceding a goal–1-0 win on each occasion. Pep Guardiola’s side come into this tie in good form, too, having won each of their last five games. Their last win was a 3-0 win over Young Boys, which booked their place in the knockout stage of the UEFA Champions League. Having climbed to the pinnacle of the league table courtesy of Chelsea’s win over Tottenham, Pep Guardiola’s side will now look to retain their place as they look to win a fourth consecutive Premier League title. However, if anything will discourage City fans, it is that Guardiola does not have a strong record against Pochettino, with the City boss coming out on top in just three of the last six such outings (L3) against the Chelsea boss. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
November 25, 2023 Manchester City
13:30
Liverpool
Burnley
16:00
West Ham United
Luton Town
16:00
Crystal Palace
Newcastle United
16:00
Chelsea
Nottingham Forest
16:00
Brighton & Hov…
Sheffield United
16:00
AFC Bournemouth
Brentford
18:30
Arsenal
November 26, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur
15:00
Aston Villa
Everton
17:30
Manchester United
November 27, 2023 Fulham
21:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers
December 2, 2023 Arsenal
16:00
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Brentford
16:00
Luton Town
Burnley
16:00
Sheffield United
Nottingham Forest
18:30
Everton
Newcastle United
21:00
Manchester United
December 3, 2023 West Ham United
15:00
Crystal Palace
Chelsea
15:00
Brighton & Hov…
Liverpool
15:00
Fulham
AFC Bournemouth
15:00
Aston Villa
Manchester City
17:30
Tottenham Hotspur
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Manchester City
12
9
1
2
32
12
+20
28
2
Liverpool
12
8
3
1
27
10
+17
27
3
Arsenal
12
8
3
1
26
10
+16
27
4
Tottenham Hotspur
12
8
2
2
24
15
+9
26
5
Aston Villa
12
8
1
3
29
17
+12
25
6
Manchester United
12
7
0
5
13
16
-3
21
7
Newcastle United
12
6
2
4
27
13
+14
20
8
Brighton & Hov…
12
5
4
3
25
21
+4
19
9
West Ham United
12
5
2
5
21
22
-1
17
10
Chelsea
12
4
4
4
21
16
+5
16
11
Brentford
12
4
4
4
19
17
+2
16
12
Wolverhampton Wanderers
12
4
3
5
16
20
-4
15
13
Crystal Palace
12
4
3
5
12
16
-4
15
14
Everton
12
4
2
6
14
17
-3
14
15
Nottingham Forest
12
3
4
5
14
18
-4
13
16
Fulham
12
3
3
6
10
20
-10
12
17
AFC Bournemouth
12
2
3
7
11
27
-16
9
18
Luton Town
12
1
3
8
10
22
-12
6
19
Sheffield United
12
1
2
9
10
31
-21
5
20
Burnley
12
1
1
10
9
30
-21
4
