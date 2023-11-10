AdAd

Chelsea vs Manchester City Preview

Gamingtips Staff November 10, 2023 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Chelsea vs Manchester City

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Stamford Bridge

Date: 12th November 2023

Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Chelsea will look to win back-to-back Premier League games for the second time this season when they welcome defending champions Manchester City to Stamford Bridge this Sunday.

The Blues became the first team to defeat Tottenham this season last time out, beating Ange Postecoglou’s side 4-1 in an entertaining game that saw the hosts reduced to nine men. That win was their third away win in all competitions and moved Mauricio Pochettino’s side into the Premier League top half.

They hope to become the second side to beat Man City in the league this season. But doing so will require them to better their home record, as they have not won in their last four home league games (D1, L3).

Meanwhile, Manchester City will be confident of beating Chelsea given that they have won the last four meetings with the Blues without conceding a goal–1-0 win on each occasion.

Pep Guardiola’s side come into this tie in good form, too, having won each of their last five games. Their last win was a 3-0 win over Young Boys, which booked their place in the knockout stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Having climbed to the pinnacle of the league table courtesy of Chelsea’s win over Tottenham, Pep Guardiola’s side will now look to retain their place as they look to win a fourth consecutive Premier League title.

However, if anything will discourage City fans, it is that Guardiola does not have a strong record against Pochettino, with the City boss coming out on top in just three of the last six such outings (L3) against the Chelsea boss.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

November 25, 2023
Manchester City 13:30 Liverpool
Burnley 16:00 West Ham United
Luton Town 16:00 Crystal Palace
Newcastle United 16:00 Chelsea
Nottingham Forest 16:00 Brighton & Hov…
Sheffield United 16:00 AFC Bournemouth
Brentford 18:30 Arsenal
November 26, 2023
Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 Aston Villa
Everton 17:30 Manchester United
November 27, 2023
Fulham 21:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
December 2, 2023
Arsenal 16:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Brentford 16:00 Luton Town
Burnley 16:00 Sheffield United
Nottingham Forest 18:30 Everton
Newcastle United 21:00 Manchester United
December 3, 2023
West Ham United 15:00 Crystal Palace
Chelsea 15:00 Brighton & Hov…
Liverpool 15:00 Fulham
AFC Bournemouth 15:00 Aston Villa
Manchester City 17:30 Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Manchester City 12 9 1 2 32 12 +20 28
2 Liverpool 12 8 3 1 27 10 +17 27
3 Arsenal 12 8 3 1 26 10 +16 27
4 Tottenham Hotspur 12 8 2 2 24 15 +9 26
5 Aston Villa 12 8 1 3 29 17 +12 25
6 Manchester United 12 7 0 5 13 16 -3 21
7 Newcastle United 12 6 2 4 27 13 +14 20
8 Brighton & Hov… 12 5 4 3 25 21 +4 19
9 West Ham United 12 5 2 5 21 22 -1 17
10 Chelsea 12 4 4 4 21 16 +5 16
11 Brentford 12 4 4 4 19 17 +2 16
12 Wolverhampton Wanderers 12 4 3 5 16 20 -4 15
13 Crystal Palace 12 4 3 5 12 16 -4 15
14 Everton 12 4 2 6 14 17 -3 14
15 Nottingham Forest 12 3 4 5 14 18 -4 13
16 Fulham 12 3 3 6 10 20 -10 12
17 AFC Bournemouth 12 2 3 7 11 27 -16 9
18 Luton Town 12 1 3 8 10 22 -12 6
19 Sheffield United 12 1 2 9 10 31 -21 5
20 Burnley 12 1 1 10 9 30 -21 4

