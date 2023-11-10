Chelsea vs Manchester City Preview

Chelsea vs Manchester City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Stamford Bridge Date: 12th November 2023 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Chelsea will look to win back-to-back Premier League games for the second time this season when they welcome defending champions Manchester City to Stamford Bridge this Sunday.

The Blues became the first team to defeat Tottenham this season last time out, beating Ange Postecoglou’s side 4-1 in an entertaining game that saw the hosts reduced to nine men. That win was their third away win in all competitions and moved Mauricio Pochettino’s side into the Premier League top half.

They hope to become the second side to beat Man City in the league this season. But doing so will require them to better their home record, as they have not won in their last four home league games (D1, L3).

Meanwhile, Manchester City will be confident of beating Chelsea given that they have won the last four meetings with the Blues without conceding a goal–1-0 win on each occasion.

Pep Guardiola’s side come into this tie in good form, too, having won each of their last five games. Their last win was a 3-0 win over Young Boys, which booked their place in the knockout stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Having climbed to the pinnacle of the league table courtesy of Chelsea’s win over Tottenham, Pep Guardiola’s side will now look to retain their place as they look to win a fourth consecutive Premier League title.

However, if anything will discourage City fans, it is that Guardiola does not have a strong record against Pochettino, with the City boss coming out on top in just three of the last six such outings (L3) against the Chelsea boss.

