Ukraine vs Italy Preview

Ukraine vs Italy Competition – Euro 2024 Qualifying Stadium: BayArena Date: 20th November 2023 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Ukraine will look to book an automatic spot in the 2024 European Championship when they play reigning champions Italy in Bayer Leverkusen’s Bay Arena on Monday.

Both sides are battling to be the second team in Group C after England to secure an automatic spot in the event in Germany next year. They both come into this tie level on points (13 points apiece).

However, it is Ukraine who are in more desperate mood given that they sit in third position based on goal difference and a poor head-to-head record against Italy in this qualifying cycle.

But they will be hopeful of getting a good result given that they come into this fixture on a run of three straight wins in all competitions. And while they aren’t playing in their home country due to conflict with Russia, they have a good result when playing as the home team, with an unbeaten record in their last nine games as the designated hosts (W3, D6).

Yet winning will require that they do better than they have done against Italy in all of their history having not beaten the Italians since 1995 (D2, L7). Therefore, the visitors will be desperate to continue their unbeaten run in this fixture and seal an automatic spot in Germany.

Luciano Spaletti’s side have overcame a wobbly run of form to put themselves back in prime position to defend their crown, with a brilliant 5-2 win over North Macedonia in Rome on Friday putting them on the brink.

All they have to do now is avoid defeat in Leverkusen and they will be on the plane to Germany next year. But even if they fail to win, a playoff spot is already guaranteed.

However, they will be desperate to conclude the job here and spare themselves the trouble of the playoffs.