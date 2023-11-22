Paris Saint-Germain vs AS Monaco Preview

Paris Saint-Germain vs AS Monaco Competition – France Ligue 1 Stadium – Parc des Princes Date: 24th November 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Ligue 1 returns this weekend with Paris Saint-Germain facing Monaco at the Parc des Princes on Friday. The hosts went into the international break in good spirits after finally retaking the top spot for the first time in three months courtesy of a 3-0 win over Reims just before the international break. That win extended their impressive winning streak to five straight league wins, all of which saw them score exactly three goals. Their upcoming game against Monaco is an excellent opportunity to strengthen their position at the top, as victory would extend their lead to six points over Monaco who sit third ahead of the round. With their attack in excellent form, the Parisians will fancy their chances of outscoring their visitors. Meanwhile, their defence has been nearly impregnable, especially at the Parc des Princes where they haven’t conceded a single goal across their last five competitive outings (W5). However, history suggests that continuing this streak will be a challenge, as Luis Enrique’s side have managed only one clean sheet in the last 12 home H2Hs in Ligue 1, with the record across those meetings split perfectly (W3, D6, L3). Therefore, Monaco will travel to Paris unafraid of Kylian Mbappe and co despite coming into this game on the back of a goalless draw against newly promoted Le Havre in their last outing. Although coach Adi Hütter described the result as a “good point earned” after the game, recording only one win in three top-flight matches (D1, L1) should worry him. The Monégasques are fighting to keep fourth-placed Lille at bay, and they need improvement on the road if they are to improve on last season’s run to sixth spot. The visitors have emerged victorious only once across their previous five away games in the top flight (D3, L1) while failing to score in the last two. These recent goalscoring struggles on their travels are particularly concerning given that they have only recorded one clean sheet in eleven away matches in Ligue 1. Other fixtures taking place this week in France Ligue 1: France Ligue 1 Table
November 24, 2023 Paris Saint-Germain
21:00
Monaco
November 25, 2023 Clermont
17:00
Lens
Strasbourg
21:00
Marseille
November 26, 2023 OGC Nice
13:00
Toulouse
Lorient
15:00
Metz
Nantes
15:00
Le Havre
Montpellier Hérault SC
15:00
Brest
Stade Rennais FC
17:05
Stade de Reims
Lyon
20:45
LOSC Lille Métropole
November 29, 2023 Montpellier Hérault SC
19:00
Clermont
December 1, 2023 Stade de Reims
21:00
Strasbourg
December 2, 2023 Lens
17:00
Lyon
Nantes
21:00
OGC Nice
December 3, 2023 Le Havre
13:00
Paris Saint-Germain
Monaco
15:00
Montpellier Hérault SC
Brest
15:00
Clermont
Toulouse
15:00
Lorient
LOSC Lille Métropole
17:05
Metz
Marseille
20:45
Stade Rennais FC
December 6, 2023 Marseille
21:00
Lyon
#
Team
MP
W
D
L
F
A
G
P
1
Paris Saint-Germain
12
8
3
1
29
9
+20
27
2
OGC Nice
12
7
5
0
13
4
+9
26
3
Monaco
12
7
3
2
25
14
+11
24
4
LOSC Lille Métropole
12
5
5
2
15
11
+4
20
5
Stade de Reims
12
6
2
4
17
15
+2
20
6
Lens
12
4
4
4
13
13
+0
16
7
Le Havre
12
3
6
3
12
13
-1
15
8
Brest
11
4
3
4
11
13
-2
15
9
Nantes
12
4
2
6
17
23
-6
14
10
Marseille
11
3
4
4
12
13
-1
13
11
Metz
12
3
4
5
12
18
-6
13
12
Montpellier Hérault SC
11
3
4
4
15
14
+1
12
13
Stade Rennais FC
12
2
6
4
16
16
+0
12
14
Toulouse
12
2
6
4
13
16
-3
12
15
Strasbourg
11
3
3
5
9
15
-6
12
16
Lorient
12
2
5
5
15
21
-6
11
17
Clermont
11
2
3
6
8
14
-6
9
18
Lyon
11
1
4
6
9
19
-10
7
