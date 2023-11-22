AdAd

Paris Saint-Germain vs AS Monaco Preview

Gamingtips Staff November 22, 2023 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Paris Saint-Germain vs AS Monaco

Competition – France Ligue 1

Stadium – Parc des Princes

Date: 24th November 2023

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Ligue 1 returns this weekend with Paris Saint-Germain facing Monaco at the Parc des Princes on Friday.

The hosts went into the international break in good spirits after finally retaking the top spot for the first time in three months courtesy of a 3-0 win over Reims just before the international break. That win extended their impressive winning streak to five straight league wins, all of which saw them score exactly three goals.

Their upcoming game against Monaco is an excellent opportunity to strengthen their position at the top, as victory would extend their lead to six points over Monaco who sit third ahead of the round.

With their attack in excellent form, the Parisians will fancy their chances of outscoring their visitors. Meanwhile, their defence has been nearly impregnable, especially at the Parc des Princes where they haven’t conceded a single goal across their last five competitive outings (W5).

However, history suggests that continuing this streak will be a challenge, as Luis Enrique’s side have managed only one clean sheet in the last 12 home H2Hs in Ligue 1, with the record across those meetings split perfectly (W3, D6, L3).

Therefore, Monaco will travel to Paris unafraid of Kylian Mbappe and co despite coming into this game on the back of a goalless draw against newly promoted Le Havre in their last outing.

Although coach Adi Hütter described the result as a “good point earned” after the game, recording only one win in three top-flight matches (D1, L1) should worry him. The Monégasques are fighting to keep fourth-placed Lille at bay, and they need improvement on the road if they are to improve on last season’s run to sixth spot.

The visitors have emerged victorious only once across their previous five away games in the top flight (D3, L1) while failing to score in the last two. These recent goalscoring struggles on their travels are particularly concerning given that they have only recorded one clean sheet in eleven away matches in Ligue 1.

Other fixtures taking place this week in France Ligue 1:

November 24, 2023
Paris Saint-Germain 21:00 Monaco
November 25, 2023
Clermont 17:00 Lens
Strasbourg 21:00 Marseille
November 26, 2023
OGC Nice 13:00 Toulouse
Lorient 15:00 Metz
Nantes 15:00 Le Havre
Montpellier Hérault SC 15:00 Brest
Stade Rennais FC 17:05 Stade de Reims
Lyon 20:45 LOSC Lille Métropole
November 29, 2023
Montpellier Hérault SC 19:00 Clermont
December 1, 2023
Stade de Reims 21:00 Strasbourg
December 2, 2023
Lens 17:00 Lyon
Nantes 21:00 OGC Nice
December 3, 2023
Le Havre 13:00 Paris Saint-Germain
Monaco 15:00 Montpellier Hérault SC
Brest 15:00 Clermont
Toulouse 15:00 Lorient
LOSC Lille Métropole 17:05 Metz
Marseille 20:45 Stade Rennais FC
December 6, 2023
Marseille 21:00 Lyon

France Ligue 1 Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P
1 Paris Saint-Germain 12 8 3 1 29 9 +20 27
2 OGC Nice 12 7 5 0 13 4 +9 26
3 Monaco 12 7 3 2 25 14 +11 24
4 LOSC Lille Métropole 12 5 5 2 15 11 +4 20
5 Stade de Reims 12 6 2 4 17 15 +2 20
6 Lens 12 4 4 4 13 13 +0 16
7 Le Havre 12 3 6 3 12 13 -1 15
8 Brest 11 4 3 4 11 13 -2 15
9 Nantes 12 4 2 6 17 23 -6 14
10 Marseille 11 3 4 4 12 13 -1 13
11 Metz 12 3 4 5 12 18 -6 13
12 Montpellier Hérault SC 11 3 4 4 15 14 +1 12
13 Stade Rennais FC 12 2 6 4 16 16 +0 12
14 Toulouse 12 2 6 4 13 16 -3 12
15 Strasbourg 11 3 3 5 9 15 -6 12
16 Lorient 12 2 5 5 15 21 -6 11
17 Clermont 11 2 3 6 8 14 -6 9
18 Lyon 11 1 4 6 9 19 -10 7

