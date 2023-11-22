Paris Saint-Germain vs AS Monaco Preview

Paris Saint-Germain vs AS Monaco Competition – France Ligue 1 Stadium – Parc des Princes Date: 24th November 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Ligue 1 returns this weekend with Paris Saint-Germain facing Monaco at the Parc des Princes on Friday.

The hosts went into the international break in good spirits after finally retaking the top spot for the first time in three months courtesy of a 3-0 win over Reims just before the international break. That win extended their impressive winning streak to five straight league wins, all of which saw them score exactly three goals.

Their upcoming game against Monaco is an excellent opportunity to strengthen their position at the top, as victory would extend their lead to six points over Monaco who sit third ahead of the round.

With their attack in excellent form, the Parisians will fancy their chances of outscoring their visitors. Meanwhile, their defence has been nearly impregnable, especially at the Parc des Princes where they haven’t conceded a single goal across their last five competitive outings (W5).

However, history suggests that continuing this streak will be a challenge, as Luis Enrique’s side have managed only one clean sheet in the last 12 home H2Hs in Ligue 1, with the record across those meetings split perfectly (W3, D6, L3).

Therefore, Monaco will travel to Paris unafraid of Kylian Mbappe and co despite coming into this game on the back of a goalless draw against newly promoted Le Havre in their last outing.

Although coach Adi Hütter described the result as a “good point earned” after the game, recording only one win in three top-flight matches (D1, L1) should worry him. The Monégasques are fighting to keep fourth-placed Lille at bay, and they need improvement on the road if they are to improve on last season’s run to sixth spot.

The visitors have emerged victorious only once across their previous five away games in the top flight (D3, L1) while failing to score in the last two. These recent goalscoring struggles on their travels are particularly concerning given that they have only recorded one clean sheet in eleven away matches in Ligue 1.

Other fixtures taking place this week in France Ligue 1:

Paris Saint-Germain 21:00 Monaco Clermont 17:00 Lens Strasbourg 21:00 Marseille OGC Nice 13:00 Toulouse Lorient 15:00 Metz Nantes 15:00 Le Havre Montpellier Hérault SC 15:00 Brest Stade Rennais FC 17:05 Stade de Reims Lyon 20:45 LOSC Lille Métropole Montpellier Hérault SC 19:00 Clermont Stade de Reims 21:00 Strasbourg Lens 17:00 Lyon Nantes 21:00 OGC Nice Le Havre 13:00 Paris Saint-Germain Monaco 15:00 Montpellier Hérault SC Brest 15:00 Clermont Toulouse 15:00 Lorient LOSC Lille Métropole 17:05 Metz Marseille 20:45 Stade Rennais FC Marseille 21:00 Lyon

